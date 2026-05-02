Arkansas Softball Wins 7 of 8 SEC Series Despite Loss in Finale to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The number in the loss column Saturday isn't what'll define Arkansas softball's 2026 regular season.

What will is a 41-10 record, seven series wins in eight SEC tries and a program that's heading into the SEC Tournament playing its best ball in years.

The regular season finale at McCombs Field ended in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of No. 5/7 Texas, but the Razorbacks wrapped up a regular season that should have the Fayetteville faithful feeling good about what's ahead.

Arkansas' 15 SEC wins are the most the program has collected in a single conference regular season since going 19-5 back in 2022.

The Hogs came in ranked No. 7/10 in the country and left Austin still very much a postseason threat.

That context matters when you're processing a one-run difference through six innings against one of the nation's better programs.

Kyler has a cannon 💪



Kyler Del Duca turns our 36th double play of the season!



E5 | Texas 4, Arkansas 1 pic.twitter.com/D0X8X5MWRZ — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2026

Davison Gets Arkansas on Board First

The Razorbacks came out swinging. After Texas worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the first to put its first baserunner on, Arkansas answered in the top of the second inning in emphatic fashion.

With two outs, Karlie Davison sent a solo home run to left field that put the Hogs ahead 1-0. It was Davison's eighth home run of the season.

That early lead didn't last. Texas answered immediately in the bottom of the second when Leighanne Goode reached on a leadoff infield single.

Hannah Wells followed with a two-run home run to left field that put the Longhorns in front 2-1. It was the kind of momentum shift that's hard to recover from, especially against Texas ace Teagan Kavan.

Herron Battles Through Four Solid Innings

Robyn Herron didn't pitch her way out of this game but she gave the Razorbacks a chance to win it. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on four hits and two walks across four innings, finishing the day with six strikeouts.

Her season record dropped to 15-5, but the stat line tells a story of a pitcher who competed.

Herron was particularly sharp in the third and fourth innings, retiring the Longhorns in order in both frames.

She recorded a pair of strikeouts in the bottom of the third and picked up her sixth punchout of the afternoon to close out the fourth after Tianna Bell had given Arkansas a jolt of energy at the plate.

Bell narrowly missed tying the game in the top of the fourth, hooking a ball just foul by a few feet that seemed destined for the seats.

She settled for a double off the right field wall — a line drive that showed the Hogs weren't ready to fold.

Going after 'em



Robyn is up six Ks on the day



E4 | Texas 2, Arkansas 1 pic.twitter.com/yWElVUd2Bc — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2026

Costly Fifth Inning Changes Complexion

Arkansas kept things within reach through four innings, but the fifth inning proved to be the turning point.

Atalyia Rijo gave the Hogs some hope by singling up the middle with one out in the top of the fifth. The Razorbacks couldn't push a run across, though, and Texas came back with two runs in the bottom half of the frame to make it 4-1.

The two-run fifth was the product of an Arkansas fielding error and an infield single from Leighanne Goode.

It wasn't dominant offense from Texas but was the kind of inning that gets away from you when a defense has a lapse at the wrong time. For a team as sound as the Razorbacks have been all season, it was uncharacteristic.

Saylor Timmerman came on in relief and pitched two innings for Arkansas, allowing one earned run on four hits with a strikeout and a walk. She kept the Hogs in a position to make it a game late and they tried to answer.

Going after 'em



Robyn is up six Ks on the day



E4 | Texas 2, Arkansas 1 pic.twitter.com/yWElVUd2Bc — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2026

Late Push Falls Short Against Kavan

The Razorbacks made a bid in the sixth inning that briefly generated some noise. Reagan Johnson singled and moved to second when Tianna Bell worked a walk, giving Arkansas runners at first and second with an opportunity to cut into the deficit.

The Hogs couldn't cash in and the imning ended without a run.

There was no questioning the effort. Bell finished the afternoon with a double and a walk, while Rijo and Johnson each contributed singles to go along with Davison's home run.

Four different Razorbacks had hits, which speaks to the depth in the Arkansas lineup.

But Kavan was simply too good. The Texas right-hander went the full seven innings, struck out 10 Razorbacks and allowed just four hits and a walk. She improved her record to 20-4 on the season.

She closed it out in the seventh with a 1-2-3 inning capped by a strikeout, ending the Razorbacks' 2026 regular season.

Bell is bashing 💥



Tianna Bell doubles off the wall in right! pic.twitter.com/CrNyb9MtHU — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2026

A Season Worth Celebrating Before Tournament Begins

One loss to a top-five program on the road doesn't diminish what Arkansas built in 2026.

The Razorbacks won seven of eight conference series in SEC play and closed with 41 wins overall.

Those aren't numbers that sneak up on you — they're the product of a program operating at a high level for the better part of five months.

The Hogs will now turn their attention to the SEC Tournament, where they'll enter as the seventh seed. Opponent and game time details haven't been announced yet.

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