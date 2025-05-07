Ellis' walk-off grand slam makes history in SEC Tournament for Razorbacks
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 5 seed Arkansas walked off No. 12 Georgia on its home field in the second round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday in a 5-1 win.
Bri Ellis hit her 26th homer of the season to walk the Bulldogs off and advance the Razorbacks to the quarterfinals.
It was Arkansas' first win in the tournament since winning the title in 2022.
She is now tied the SEC single-season record for most homers (Bailey Hemphill and Mia Davidson) after already breaking the school record.
Despite entering the game being ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history in the Softball America poll, the Razorbacks were the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament.
The Hogs finished the season 14-10 in conference play and won 13 of their last 18, including six straight series. The Razorbacks rebounded after starting conference 1-5 and getting swept by Oklahoma on its home field.
The Bulldogs were well aware of Ellis' power, giving her the Barry Bonds treatment and throwing her eight straight balls in her first two at-bats of the game and hitting her on the first pitch of her third.
With the bases loaded in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the seventh after two singles and a walk in front of Ellis, Georgia had no choice but to pitch to the most feared slugger in the SEC.
Ellis walloped a 1-0 pitch into inside the left field line to beat Georgia on its home field (Arkansas was the home team as the higher seed).
Georgia starter Randi Roelling held Arkansas without a hit through the first four innings.
Outside of Ellis' two walks, Arkansas did not have a baserunner as Georgia tracked down all the balls hit to the outfield with relative ease.
Georgia had a trio of infield hits that hit off the starter's glove Peyton Burnham as both teams struggled to score.
Georgia got its run in the fourth but ran itself out of an inning after the hitter missed a bunt and Arkansas caught the runner coming down from third.
Courtney Day broke up the no-hit bid with a homer off the base of the building beyond the left field wall in the fifth to tie the game at one.
Arkansas squandered a bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth before walking it off.
After starter Peyton Burnham went the first four innings and held the Bulldogs to just one run while her offense was being no-hit, Robyn Herron was almost perfect in her three innings of relief allowing Arkansas to engineer the comeback. She faced just one hitter over the minimum.
The Razorbacks will now face No. 4 Tennessee in the quarterfinals 1 p.m. Thursday. Tennessee will now be the home team as the higher seed.
Arkansas won two out of three in Knoxville earlier this season after a 1-5 start in SEC play. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 9 LSU and No. 1 Oklahoma in the semifinals.