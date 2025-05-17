Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Oklahoma State (Fayetteville Regional, Round 2)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the second round of the Fayetteville Regional having not given up a hit following Friday evening's no-hitter by freshman Peyton Burnham.
Oklahoma State comes in after posting seven runs in the sixth after falling behind by four runs to Indiana. Arkansas will run its starter, Robyn Herron, out for the first time in regional play.
1st Inning (Top)
Arkansas comes out in white tops with black sleeves and a line art of a Razorback on the chest. Robyn Herron is in her usual form. She quickly cruises through the first three hitters, including a pair of strikeouts to quickly get the Razorbacks up to the plate looking to put pressure on Oklahoma State early in much the same way they did St. Louis yesterday.
1st Inning (Bottom)
Oklahoma State comes out in all black uniforms from neck all the way to the toes with orange pinstripes. Meylan gets up 0-2 on Reagan Johnson. However, Johnson works the count to full. The Cowgirls shift three infielders to the third base side, yet Johnson soft slaps it that way and no one can get to it in time to get her at first, so once again the Razorbacks have led off with a single.
Meylan gets Kramer on a rise ball, which brings up Bri Ellis and right away it looks like Meylan is going to try to challenge her. Ellis works another walk as she gets nothing else close. That brings up Day who grounds back to the mound for an out, moving runners to second and third with two outs.
That brings up Wyckoff who was especially dangerous yesterday with five RBIs. Meylan comes back with a rise ball up by the brim of the helmet for the strikeout and it looks like we've got a pitchers' duel today.
2nd Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
2nd Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.
3rd Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
3rd Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.
4th Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
4th Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.
5th Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
5th Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.
6th Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
6th Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.
7th Inning (Top)
Coming soon.
7th Inning (Bottom)
Coming soon.