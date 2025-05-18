Razorbacks' rally type win to give program really big boost going forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas delivered a performance for the ages on Saturday.
It's the type performance that can boost fan engagement (that means buying tickets) and put more folks in the seats. They've been doing well, but this could shoot it higher.
There is plenty of room.
The Razorbacks overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Oklahoma State 6-5 in extra innings and secure their place in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Final at Bogle Park.
Senior Courtney Day’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth was a historic game-winner. It marked the Hogs’ first-ever extra-inning win in NCAA Tournament history.
Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Razorbacks’ resilience was on full display.
Atalyia Rijo, who finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, sparked the rally with a two-out solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-2.
Rijo’s four-hit performance set a new Arkansas NCAA Tournament single-game record, surpassing the previous mark held by 11 players.
The Razorbacks continued their comeback in the seventh.
Day delivered an RBI double to right-center, and a throwing error allowed another run to score. Ella McDowell then tied the game with a clutch RBI double, sending the contest into extra innings.
In the decisive eighth, Rijo singled to lead off, and after a sacrifice and two walks, Day stepped up once more.
Facing a 2-2 count, she sent a single up the middle, bringing home Rijo and igniting celebrations in Fayetteville. Maybe the biggest thing was giving the Hogs a little time to get some rest.
Losing would have forced them to play again Saturday evening. Instead they will just get ready for whoever they face for the championship Sunday.
“I am just so incredibly proud of this group," Deifel said later. "It is one of the most resilient and grittiest performances that we have had in my time here and that I have seen in general.
“We stayed the course and let the game come back to us in the unwavering belief that this group has in themselves and each other is incredible. The character, fight and heart of this team ... I am really proud of them.”
Pitcher Payton Burnham was instrumental in the win, throwing four scoreless innings in relief and improving her season record to 15-2.
Burnham’s composure kept the Razorbacks within striking distance, and her efforts in the eighth-retiring the side in order-set the stage for the walk-off.
Other top performances included Bri Ellis, who tied a career-high with four walks and scored her 63rd run of the season, the second-most in program history.
Reagan Johnson extended her reached-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning single, while Arkansas set a new single-season program record with 83 doubles after two more in this contest.
The Razorbacks, now 42-12, advance to the NCAA Fayetteville Regional Final and need just one more win to reach the Super Regional for the fourth time in program history.
Their next opponent will be determined by the outcome of Oklahoma State’s matchup with the winner of Indiana and Saint Louis.