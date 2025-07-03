Tale of Gruden, Razorbacks grows greater with viral post
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In what has become a viral sensation, Jon Gruden received a rather large care package from the Razorbacks equipment team and coach Sam Pittman Wednesday.
While opening up his boxed gift, he shared tidbits of players he coached in the NFL who were former Razorbacks, stories of players his dad coached from Arkansas and even some strong bonds and connections he has with people who have Razorbacks ties.
Gruden also turned back pages of Arkansas' history books of things he learned from Frank Broyles such as "what you seen on film is what you coach" and it still sticks with him to this day.
The fantasy of a college football team landing Gruden as its next head coach is a tale as old as time.
Every other fanbase who's team was in need of a coach was infatuated with the coach turned entertaining color commentator because of his championship level leadership in Tampa Bay.
After the firing of former Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino, every Razorbacks fan was on edge tuning into Monday Night Football just to see what color tie Gruden was wearing that night.
Gruden shared his adoration for the Arkansas program at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in an interview with David Bazzel in what was his first sit down interview after being fired by the Raiders organization.
There were some preliminary conversations early on between himself and former athletics director Jeff Long, but things never reached a serious level in lieu of Gruden's new deal at ESPN as one of the network's top paid personalities.
“I was concerned about being a college coach because I would have ya on the death penalty probation within six months,” Gruden said. “But, now that you’re paying players and I know a bank with $27 billion. I’d love to have the Arkansas job, I’ll tell you that.”
During that time, Arkansas wasn't in such a great spot, but with NIL now accepted it has opened up a door for coaches such as Gruden to express interest in moving over to college football in flocks.
Instead, Long chose decorated Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema to bring his brand of bully ball to the SEC for $3.2 million per year when he was hired in 2013.
Bielema's program reached breakthrough moments at several points during his tenure, but the Razorbacks were never able to maintain momentum before he was fired in 2017 with a 29-34 overall record.
On a more serious note, Gruden worked with both college and prep quarterbacks over the weekend at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy on the campus of Nichols State University in Thibodaux, Lousiana.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green attended the camp as a counselor and found time for a photo with the Super Bowl winning coach.
From one quarterback whisperer to another, Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, Green can take what he learned from the weekend and put it to use for a potential big senior season.
Green recorded 3,756 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns in his first year with the Razorbacks, and he is expected to be even better
"It's more than what I expected [working with Petrino], it feels like I'm in the classroom," Green said. "Every single day, just learning. Defensive fronts, linebacker alignment, safety rotation. Learning why certain plays work for certain coverages, checks and freedom because he trusts me with the offense.
"That's something I appreciate and don't take for granted."