Ravens Posted Perfect Photo Thanking Shedeur Sanders After Browns Upset Steelers
The Ravens got some help from their division rivals as the Browns upset the Steelers on Sunday to keep Baltimore’s postseason hopes alive.
After earning a win over the Packers in Lambeau on Saturday night, the Ravens remained alive in the AFC North division race, their lone path to a potential postseason berth. However, a Steelers’ win over the Browns would seal the division for Pittsburgh and keep the Ravens from returning to the playoffs.
Ahead of the game, running back Derrick Henry said he would be praying for a Browns’ victory. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who spent time in training camp playing alongside rookie Shedeur Sanders on the Browns, said “I’m trying to make it out of here, so I can call Shedeur really quick and make sure he gets it done.”
Sanders and the Browns came through, earning a 13-6 win over the Steelers. Sanders completed 17 of 23 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while the Browns’ No. 2 ranked defense held the Steelers to just six points. Even as the Steelers drove down the field to try to tie up the game, the Browns defense kept them out of the end zone to secure their fourth win of the season.
The Ravens celebrated the victory after the game, posting “PERFECT TIMING” with a picture of All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton doing Sanders’s signature celebration after he sacked the rookie in their matchup last month.
The Browns retorted on social media, “don't think we did this for you.”
Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy also chimed in on social media with the following post:
Thanks to Cleveland’s efforts, the Ravens and Steelers will face off with the AFC North title on the line next week. It’s win and in for two fierce division rivals looking to return to the playoffs.