Van Horn, Hogs set for pivotal game in quest of first title
When Dave Van Horn was Arkansas' all-conference second baseman back in 1982, he was liked by seemingly everyone. For me, then a young sportswriter, he was one of my go-to guys for a good quote or quick analysis.
That was Van Horn's first season as a Razorback, having signed on after two years of junior college ball. He earned Newcomer of the Year in the talented Southwest Conference, which featured a handful of nationally ranked programs.
But Van Horn also became a team leader, exhibiting the mental and personal skills that eventually made him the clear choice to head Arkansas' program two decades later.
His even-keel personality is perfect for baseball, with teams playing four times a week. That same
demeanor has served him well during 23 fabulously successful years as Arkansas' head baseball coach.
Make no mistake, though, Van Horn is a fiery competitor who can transfer that attitude to his players.
Those young Razorbacks -- many in their first year in the program after transferring from other schools -- have obviously developed a deep respect for their coach.
That was evident during Thursday's press conference prior to the start of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., when Arkansas' ace starting pitcher Zach Root was asked about the Hogs' dugout boss and his quest to bring the Razorbacks a national championship.
Van Horn has enjoyed what is undoubtedly a Hall of Fame coaching career. He twice led lowly Nebraska to the College World Series, just prior to replacing retiring Hall of Famer Norm DeBriyn as Arkansas' coach for the 2003 season.
Van Horn has since led the Hogs — yep, the Omahogs — to the Series eight times. Only item missing on his outstanding resume is a national championship.
Root, speaking for himself and the rest of the Razorbacks, vowed that is about to change.
"It'd mean the world to him, and it'd mean the world to us to be the first ones to get it done for him," Root said. "He's one of the best coaches in the business. Everyone respects him and thinks of him as one of the best.
"There's just one last thing that's missing from his trophy case, so we're going to go get it for him."
Bold words from Root but he's in a position to have a major impact on that prediction coming true.
Root will start against the LSU Tigers in today's 6 p.m. first-round World Series game at Charles Schwab Stadium in downtown Omaha.
His mound opponent will be Kade Anderson, LSU's flame-throwing left-hander who is the presumed No. 2 pick in next month's pro draft.
Winner of the Arkansas-LSU showdown seemingly has the inside track to winning the national title as they are the two highest seeded teams in the College World Series.
Life -- and especially sports -- offers few guarantees. In a few hours, we'll know better if Root's promise to win it all for Van Horn is likely to come true.