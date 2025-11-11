Razorback Report: Arkansas avoids loss to instate rival in overtime win
Arkansas barely avoided an upset loss to an instate rival Monday and won its third game to start the season.
The Razorbacks, however, needed an overtime period to beat Central Arkansas, 89-79.
The Sugar Bears led Arkansas for most of the game, but Arkansas rallied with a 17-point fourth quarter capped off by an Emily Robinson three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Arkansas had four players score 10 or more points and was led by Bonnie Deas with 18 points, Robinson had 12 and both Anais Rodriguez and Harmonie Ware had 10.
As a team, the Razorbacks made just 36 percent of their field goals against the Sugar Bears, 35 percent from beyond the three-point line and 78 percent from the charity stripe.
Deas also had a team-high 12 rebounds before fouling out of the game in overtime. Ashly Chlarson was second on the team with nine rebounds.
The Razorbacks will be back in action Thursday when they host Southeastern Louisiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament announced
The SEC’s regular season champions was placed as No. 5 seed Monday when the NCAA announced its 2025 Division I Women’s Soccer bracket.
The Razorbacks (9-3-4, 7-1-2 SEC) will host a first round playoff game at Razorback Field on Friday against Darthmouth (11-3-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
“It’s way different now because you only have one game,” Arkansas coach Colby Hale said after the tournament bracket was revealed. “We’re 0-0 and nothing we’ve done in the past matters. You get one game. If you win, you get another. If you lose, you go home.”
This is the 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for Arkansas and will field five players named to All-SEC teams and the reigning SEC Coach of the Year.
Dartmouth won the Ivy League Tournament to earn a its first-ever berth into the NCAA Tournament since 2005 and is 6-10 all-time in the tournament.
“We’ll need to go watch (Dartmouth) play,” Hale said. “Dartmouth won the Ivy (League) and that’s traditionally a really, really good soccer conference. I’m excited. We’ve never played them before.
"We just can't take things for granted because we do things. We have to earn this and we did earn this this team or in this and It's special because our fans are special," Hale said. "I don't know a lot about Dartmouth but I would think this will be like an environment they have not seen or played in in a while I haven't seen their schedule."
Arkansas has a much better record in the NCAA Tournament, posting a 15-7-5 record and two Elite 8 appearances.
The winner of Friday’s match in Fayetteville with face No. 4 seed Washington and Montana.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Basketball: Arkansas 89, Central Arkansas 77
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Central Arkansas at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+