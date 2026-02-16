Hogs Acuff Drawing Overreactions from Fans, but Still Getting Honors

Darius Acuff Jr. added another line to his growing résumé Monday, collecting yet another SEC Freshman of the Week honor and setting a new program standard in the process.

It's reaching a point to where the SEC needs to come up with a different honor to account for what Acuff is accomplishing because it feels like the freshman phenom who is functioning more like a well-seasoned junior has outgrown Freshman of the Week awards. There's always the actual SEC Player of the Week, but the league seems reluctant to give that to him because then they would have to dig into the stats to figure out who else should be Freshman of the Week instead, although, by being SEC Player of the Week, he's technically Freshman of the Week by default also.

At this point Acuff is a kindergartener who is reading at a fourth grade level who keeps getting sent home with an award pinned to his shirt honoring him for saying his alphabet correctly for the seventh week in a row. It's nice someone is recognizing the accomplishment, but the award doesn't reflect where he truly is as a player at the moment.

This isn't freshman stuff he's doing. It's in the "of all time" category at this point involving all possible players.

Still, if Freshman of the Week is the only option available to him, it shouldn't be surprising Acuff's name is the one being attached — again. He's dominating headlines across all branches of sports media and there are enough photos and highlight videos of him online that if you don't recognize him you aren't paying attention.

"The freshman class is so good, we're basically ignoring a guy who leads the SEC in points and assists and is putting up stats we may never see from a freshman guard again.



It's time to put MORE respect on Darius Acuff's name"



- Via @AaronTorresPod



— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 16, 2026

At this point, the Arkansas guard earning the award has become routine. If his name wasn’t announced, that might raise more eyebrows than the recognition itself.

The freshman’s latest nod gives him the most SEC Freshman of the Week honors in a single season in program history, underscoring how quickly he’s become a guy that's creating discussion on where he ranks in all-time guards.

Seriously. He hasn't finished one season and already going there, so it's kind of hard to really know about these things.

"I'm not sure we've seen his best yet." @RazorbackMBB's Darius Acuff is only getting better — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) February 16, 2026

It's impossible to compare different times in history when it comes to sports performances, although the way in which he is blowing past previously untouchable stats put up by Lee Mayberry in his three seasons with the Razorbacks is making it seem like it could happen. Still, everything from training to nutrition, equipment and a list of other items that would take a while to include are available to Acuff where they weren't for Mayberry.

Arkansas Razorbacks guards Mellek Thomas (1) and Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrate after a play in the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There is a bigger issue for the Hogs, though, nobody wants to really mention.

Individual trophies won’t extend a season. If the Razorbacks don’t string together postseason wins, the weekly honors will feel like a footnote instead of a foundation.

Acuff will probably be gone by next season to the NBA, so no need planning the future seasons around him.

In the newest Associated Press Top 25, Arkansas moved up one spot to No. 20, continuing a steady climb as March approaches.

The ranking bump reflects recent results and the growing belief that the Razorbacks are rounding into form at the right time. At least that's the hope.

First in history. — Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 16, 2026

Around the SEC, Acuff’s name is in every conversation radio and TV shows put together as one of the league’s most impactful newcomers. Winning the weekly award once is notable. Doing it repeatedly is something else entirely.

The good thing about the Hogs' steady performance at guard by Acuff is it keeps the Hogs top of mind on a weekly basis by those who handle rankings and bracketology. Eventually, his presence will be worth a few spots when it comes to where the Razorbacks get seeded, even if it means being the highest rated four seed instead of the lowest.

Moves within seeds have their own impacts, so having a consistent performer like Acuff during the regular season can make the road to the Final Four a much easier draw. He has six more weeks before his ability to impact Arkansas' regular season comes to an end.

Then all the "freshman" stuff goes away. He will be new to college basketball postseason, but if the Razorbacks are going to make it memorable, Acuff has to play well above his classification.

