No. 21 Auburn Bounces Back with Big Win over No. 14 St. John’s at Players Era
LAS VEGAS –Bouncing back impressively and playing its third game in three nights, No. 21 Auburn exploded for 55 second-half points, overcoming a double-digit deficit to defeat No. 14 St. John’s 85-74 Wednesday in the Players Era Championship at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
“We’re the sum of our parts,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl told the Tigers in the victorious locker room. “When this team stays together, this team can do unbelievable things. We took a really tough situation yesterday and we bounced back.”
Playing the entire second half while logging 37 minutes, Tahaad Pettiford scored a career-high 27 points to help Auburn outscore the Red Storm by 20 points after intermission.
“I knew that if I got things rolling my team would follow,” Pettiford said. “Once I got going, they kept feeding me and it just kept going.”
Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points and led the Tigers with eight rebounds, adding four assists and a blocked shot in 35 minutes.
“We locked in on defense a little more,” said Hall, who helped Auburn outrebound St. John’s 18-13 in the second half. “They’re big as heck so when we don’t let them get second-chance points, that would be a big emphasis for us. We tried to do that a little more and things started clicking offensively.”
Kevin Overton scored 12 points and led the Tigers with five assists.
“Our guys stuck with it,” said Pearl, whose team responded after losing to No. 7 Michigan by 30 points a day earlier. “I’m unbelievably proud of my guys for finding a way to hang in there and beat a really good team.”
Trailing 39-30 at the half, Pettiford and Hall each scored 18 points in the second half to lead the Auburn comeback.
After falling behind by 11 early in the second half, the Tigers used a pair of 6-0 runs to tie the score at 61-61 with 8:17 to play.
Auburn held St. John’s to two field goals over the final eight minutes while the Tigers made 9 of their last 11 shots.
Pettiford took over down the stretch, scoring 12 straight Auburn points on a pair of 3-pointers, two circus drives and a pair of free throws.
“Losing by 30 gave us a little chip on our shoulder,” Pettiford said. “Coach reminded us we just need to win that second half and that’s what we did.”
With Auburn leading by six, KeShawn Murphy hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 2:15 remaining to negate any chance of a St. John’s rally. Murphy scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.
“Proud of our guys,” Pearl said. “Yesterday was not easy. To lose the way we lost was a little deflating. Our defense stepped up and carried us. Really proud of the effort and execution.”
Pettiford led the Tigers with nine first-half points, giving Auburn a seven-point lead with a layup with 8:30 remaining in the half.
St. John’s took control from there, sending Murphy to the bench with three fouls and outscoring the Tigers 25-9 the rest of the half.
Auburn had no answer for Zuby Ejiofor, who scored 17 in the half while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. He finished with 24 points.
After winning two of three games in Las Vegas, Auburn (6-2) returns to Neville Arena Wednesday to host NC State at 8:15 p.m. CT in the ACC/SEC Challenge on ESPN and the Auburn Sports Network.
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on X: @jeff_shearer