Auburn Defensive Back Decides To Not Enter The Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers appear to be holding on to one of their young and talented defensive backs.
After initial reports of defensive backs Tyler Scott and Colton Hood entering the transfer portal, it now seems that Scott will be staying at Auburn.
Auburn's defensive secondary gets some of their depth back. With Scott's return, he can offer depth and support in 2024 and can compete for a larger role and potential starting spot in 2025. His role should be larger this season than a year ago when he played nine snaps against the Samford Bulldogs.
Scott came to Auburn as a four-star recruit from Mableton, GA. He is part of a loaded room that has a ton of talent and players who could deserve playing time. The assumption when the report broke earlier this week that he was entering the transfer portal was that he would look for more playing time elsewhere. Something clearly changed as he is now choosing to stay at Auburn according to reports.
Auburn has lost Hood, slot receiver Jay Fair, and buck linebacker Brenton Williams to the portal so far. The Tigers have brought in defensive linemen Philip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes to help build the interior defensive line. They also brought in Arkansas State EDGE defender Keyron Crawford to help create more of a pass rush this season. They also signed the top receiver in the portal KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Players have until Tuesday to enter the transfer portal. This deadline does not apply to players need to be committed or signed to their new school, only the deadline to enter the portal.