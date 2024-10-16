Auburn's Hugh Freeze Reveals Dangers of Mizzou's Offense
After a timely bye week, the Auburn Tigers return to battle on Saturday still in search of their first SEC win.
Auburn is on the road again this week, traveling up to Columbia, Mo. to take on the No. 19 Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium. This will be Auburn’s second consecutive road game and third-straight game against a ranked opponent.
The Tigers fell to No. 21 Oklahoma 27-21 at home before getting beaten 31-13 by the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens their last time out.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze described Missouri as a diverse offensive team that can move the ball in a variety of ways.
“They have the explosive capability for sure," Freeze said. “I think the quarterback does a really good job of keeping them on schedule and doing what the defense is giving. They’re really explosive and can strike you at any time. It’s just a whole mixture of gamut you have to prepare for.”
One of Missouri’s biggest strengths is its talented unit of wide receivers. Quarterback Brady Cook likes to spread the ball around as Missouri has six different players who have already caught 10 passes this season and five who have more than 100 receiving yards.
Theo Wease Jr. leads Missouri in receiving yards with 407, followed closely by Luther Burden III who has 398. Both wide receivers have 31 receptions, Burden has four touchdowns catches to Wease’s one.
Auburn’s secondary will be in for a challenge this week as it has not faced a passing attack this multifaceted so far this season.
“We’ve been tested for sure but I think this would be the biggest one thus far,” Freeze said. “We’re so young back there (in the secondary) and I do think we’re getting better each week, but Luther Burden is arguably the best in this league and he’s not the only one they have. They’re very talented and you add to it the play of Cook and his maturity.”
Auburn and Missouri are set to kick-off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. ESPN will carry the television broadcast.