Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Commits to Auburn

BREAKING: Former Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith has Committed to Auburn, @on3sports has learned



The 6’1 190 WR totaled 126 Receptions for 1,721 Yards & 11 TDs in his College Career thus far



Was the Top Available WR in the portal (per On3)https://t.co/jAcw7YYEoR pic.twitter.com/I1WqhKBtN8