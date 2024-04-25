Top Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Commits to Auburn
Improving the wide reciever position was a top priority for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze this offseaon.
The Tigers landed multiple highly-rated recruits at the position in this signing class who could have an impact on the program for years to come, but have also gone after experieced wide receivers in the Transfer Portal.
With the commitment of former Penn State wide receiver KeAndrew Lambert-Smith, Auburn has landed one of the highest-rated wide recievers in the Transfer Portal.
Lambert-Smith was rated as a 4-star transfer and was the No. 62 players as well as No. 9 wide reciever in the portal according to On3.
The 6-foot-1 wide reciever saw a significant amount of playing time in all four years at Penn State. 2023 was his most productive season as he caught 53 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns.
As a recruit, Lambert-Smith was a 4-star prospect with a 91.85 rating according to On3. He was the No. 193 player nationally, the No. 63 wide reciever and the No. 4 player in the state of Virginia.
Lambert-Smith will join a wide reciever room that includes players such as Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Robert Lewis and Sam Jackson V.
Auburn now has the No. 9 Transfer Portal class according to On3.