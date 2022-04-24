Auburn makes the top five for Avieon Terrell

Auburn has had no trouble bringing in talented cornerbacks over the past few seasons and they are on their way to adding another one.

Avieon Terrell, a 4-star cornerback from Atlanta, Georgia, announced his top five schools vis his Twitter page this weekend. Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers made the cut for the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Westlake high school.

Terrell's top five are the Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Clemson Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Terrell is brothers with A.J. Terrell who was a cornerback drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Perhaps that with give Clemson the edge in his recruitment.

The 4-star cornerback continues to attract offers from schools but appears solid on his final five teams.

Looking at the crystal ball projections, 75% of them predict that Terrell will follow his brother's footsteps and go to Clemson but there is a prediction that he will choose the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn Defensive backs coach Zac Ethridge has been elite at hauling in talent to The Plains since arriving on campus as a position coach. Auburn will not be out of the competition for Terrell until Etheridge deems it so.

Auburn currently has two members of the 2023 class. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and defensive back Terrance Love are the future Tigers on the list so far.

