Skip to main content

Auburn is among the final schools for Christopher Vizzina

Christopher Vizzina has Auburn among his final six schools.

One of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2023 class is making his decision this week. Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina will be deciding who he will be playing for on Tuesday, April 12, at 3:15 CT. He's making the decision from Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham, Alabama. 

According to a graphic that Vizzina tweeted out on Sunday, he will be deciding between Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Clemson.

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote about Vizzina and his decision. He along with a handful of other reports believes that he will be a Tiger, just not an Auburn one. Clemson appears to be the favorite. 

The timing has to favor the Tigers, which along with Ole Miss have had him on campus three times each. But in reading the tea leaves between CU and the other programs, it's Dabo Swinney's staff that may be most 'all-in' with the ascending talent, who broke out with a 31-tochdown junior campaign against strong competition in 2021. 

Auburn added the second member of the 2023 commits over the weekend when Terrance Love committed to Bryan Harsin and the Auburn program. They are hoping for number three on Tuesday. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Recruiting

Auburn is among the final schools for Christopher Vizzina

By Zac Blackerby4 minutes ago
Auburn Baseball's Joseph Gonzalez vs Jacksonville State
Baseball

Auburn baseball ranked 17 in Baseball America poll

By Zac Blackerby10 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Recruiting

An updated look at Auburn football's 2023 commits

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football A-Day Recap, Quarterback battle update

By Zac Blackerby5 hours ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets a HUGE 2-1 series win against Vanderbilt

By Lindsay Crosby20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

OPINION: Robby Ashford looked the part on Saturday

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Four-star safety Terrance Love commits to Auburn

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago