Auburn is among the final schools for Christopher Vizzina

One of the most talented quarterbacks in the 2023 class is making his decision this week. Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina will be deciding who he will be playing for on Tuesday, April 12, at 3:15 CT. He's making the decision from Briarwood Christian High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to a graphic that Vizzina tweeted out on Sunday, he will be deciding between Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, and Clemson.

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote about Vizzina and his decision. He along with a handful of other reports believes that he will be a Tiger, just not an Auburn one. Clemson appears to be the favorite.

The timing has to favor the Tigers, which along with Ole Miss have had him on campus three times each. But in reading the tea leaves between CU and the other programs, it's Dabo Swinney's staff that may be most 'all-in' with the ascending talent, who broke out with a 31-tochdown junior campaign against strong competition in 2021.

Auburn added the second member of the 2023 commits over the weekend when Terrance Love committed to Bryan Harsin and the Auburn program. They are hoping for number three on Tuesday.

