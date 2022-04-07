Skip to main content

Clay Wedin sets official visit to Auburn

The big Auburn target has set a date for his official visit to The Plains.

Auburn Daily and Sports Illustrated reported a week ago that Auburn target Clay Wedin would be taking an official visit to Auburn in June. 

Wedin confirmed that with a tweet on Thursday saying that he will be coming to Auburn for an official visit on June 24th. He tagged head coach Bryan Harsin, offensive line coach WillDarren  Friend, Joe Bernardi, Director of Recruiting Darren Uscher, and Carrollwood Day High School Coach Marshall McDuffie. 

Wedin is listed as a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive lineman that is a must-watch for Auburn as they need more power on the offensive line. 

The Auburn Tigers have been pursuing the Tampa, Florida native, and getting him on campus in June for an official visit is crucial in their mission to add Wedin to the 2023 recruiting class. 

Wedin was on campus for an unofficial visit in March. Since then, he has taken an official visit to Michigan State. He has also visited the Univerity of South Florida and the Florida Gators. 

John Garcia, recruiting director with SI, said the following about Wedin's recruitment last week. 

"Wedin has been busy on the trail and his travels will continue into the summer months with the official visits. A source, following his last trip to the Plains, reiterated strong standing from the Auburn angle so he is a must-know recruit for Tiger fans at this stage of the 2023 recruiting cycle."

Auburn currently has one player committed in the 2023 class. 

Clay Wedin sets official visit to Auburn

