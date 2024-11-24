Auburn Suddenly Enters Iron Bowl with Someting to Play For
The newest edition of one of college football’s most storied rivalries is less than a week away, and it comes following a major shift in the college football landscape on Saturday.
Prior to Week 13 of the season, it appeared that the Auburn Tigers’ hopes of making a bowl game would be gone long before they even showed up to Tuscaloosa. On the flip side, it appeared that Alabama would still have everything to play for with a conference championship game and college football playoff appearance on the line.
Auburn upset No. 15 Texas A&M, likely ending its playoff chances as well, in quadruple overtime. Alabama fell 24-3 to Oklahoma, eliminating its chances of playing for a conference title, lowering its chances of making the playoff significantly and dropping it from No. 7 to No. 13 in the AP Poll.
Auburn’s star running back Jarquez Hunter, whose 130 yards and three touchdowns off 28 carries got the job done against Texas A&M, believes Auburn is capable of coming out on top inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday and allowing him to achieve his first Iron Bowl victory.
“I feel like this gave us a lot of momentum going into the Iron Bowl next week,” Hunter said. “I think we got confidence going in knowing we can beat Alabama at Alabama.”
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze agrees with one of his biggest offensive difference-makers, thinking his team has what it takes to get the job done in Tuscaloosa and end Auburn’s six-game losing streak in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“It'll give us more confidence going into next week, too, to go on the road and play another quality opponent,” Freeze said on the impact the win over Texas A&M could have on Auburn’s Iron Bowl performance.
Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who posted 104 yards off two receptions and helped Auburn seal the win with a remarkable catch in the endzone during the fourth overtime period, thinks the Tigers would have gotten up for the Iron Bowl regardless, but knows the win over Texas A&M will help.
“I would say the same as any week, but it definitely gives us a sense of confidence and kind of a boost,” Lambert-Smith said. “Obviously it's a big game; this is going to be my first Iron Bowl. Another big environment. I'm expecting just like tonight but away. I feel like we're prepared for it. We're going to celebrate tonight, make corrections and get ready for Bama.”
The 89th Iron Bowl will take place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. ABC will carry the television broadcast.