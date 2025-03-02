No. 25 Auburn Tigers get Impressive Victory over No. 8 Oregon State
ARLINGTON, Texas. – No. 25 Auburn took a five-run lead in the middle innings and ultimately defeated No. 8 Oregon State 8-7 to win its ninth straight game Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
BOX SCORE: Oregon State 7, Auburn 8
“This was a grind, but that’s what you’re going to get when you play an amazing, storied program like Oregon State,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “The ball didn’t always go our way tonight, but we found a way to get out of here with a win. You’re playing a top-10 college baseball team. It’s nice to play this game tonight. As long as we ended up winning, we can learn from it. To come out and still find a way to win, that’s positive for us.”
Auburn (10-1) scored in five straight innings from the second through the sixth to claim an 8-3 lead, but Oregon State (6-3) scored two in the eighth and two in the ninth to make it a one-run game. The Beavers put the tying run on base with one out in the ninth inning, but Jett Johnston finished the game with a strikeout and flyout to earn his first career save.
“I was just trying to do my job out there and get us a win,” Johnston said. “I was getting a feel for my pitches and what was going to be the best for me today if my moment came. It was hands down the slider today. I felt good with it in the bullpen and knew if I got an opportunity to get in the game I was going to be able to throw it for strikes and help get us outs.”
Offensively, Chris Rembert led the way with his second multi-hit game and four-RBI game in the last three contests. His two-run home run in the fifth inning extended Auburn’s advantage to three runs.
“I had two strikes on me, and he left that curveball up there. I just kept my hands inside and stayed through it,” Rembert said of his third home run of the season. “It was really important to let (Oregon State) know that we’re not going to give up no matter what. We’re going to keep fighting.”
After a leadoff single in the second inning was erased with a double play, Oregon State got on the scoreboard with a solo homer to left. The Beavers proceeded to load the bases with two outs to run starting pitcher Cade Fisher from the game. Cam Tilly entered in relief and a run scored on a wild pitch, but the sophomore minimized the damage with a strikeout.
Auburn answered in its next at-bat as Rembert hit a two-RBI ground rule double to left center to tie the game. Cooper McMurray reached on a wild pitch before Deric Fabian drew a four-pitch walk and Bub Terrell moved them both up on a groundout.
Oregon State reclaimed its lead with a solo homer with two outs in the third, but Auburn answered to tie the game in the home half. Ike Irish hit a two-out triple off the top of the fence in left center and came home to score on a wild pitch.
The Tigers claimed their first lead of the game with a two-out run in the fourth. With two outs and nobody on, Chase Fralick singled to left and eventually came around to score on a hit bitter, walk and another hit batter.
Auburn extended its lead to 8-3 with two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Rembert stayed hot with a two-out, two-run home run to left in the fifth. The ball jumped off hits bat at 105 miles per hour and traveled 420 feet. The Tigers scored for the fifth straight frame on Irish’s RBI single to center in the sixth and executed a double steal with Irish at first and Cade Belyeu at third to make it a five-run game.
As the offense continued to produce at the plate and on the basepaths, Cam Tilly and Carson Myers combined for 4.1 innings in relief, only allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Parker Carlson entered in relief of Myers in the seventh and retired Oregon State in order while needing only 10 pitches to do so. However, the Beavers recorded just their second hit since the third inning to start the eighth and cut into Auburn’s lead with a two-run homer to make it an 8-5 game two pitches later. Carlson responded by striking out the next two batters and retiring the third on a groundout to short.
Oregon State scored a pair on a passed ball and RBI single to make it a one-run game with one out in the ninth, but that’s when Johnston entered in relief and shut the door.
Auburn wraps up its weekend in Arlington vs. Baylor (8-2) Sunday at 3 p.m. CT.