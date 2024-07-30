Auburn Tigers Gets Long-Awaited 2025 Commit
Big Cat Weekend wasn’t the end of Auburn’s recruiting surge. Four-star safety out of Thompson High School (Ala.) Anquon Fegans has made his long-anticipated commitment to the Tigers.
Fegans is the 98th-ranked player in the country and the ninth-ranked player at both his position and from Alabama.
Auburn’s top recruit, five-star defensive lineman Malik Autry, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the time had come while tagging Fegans.
Another sign was his continued trend of posting a large man in a Batman costume when Auburn lands a recruit.
You can’t make this stuff up. Imagine one of the first posts about your impending commitment to a major SEC football program is this. What a time to be alive.
The announcement had a fun vibe to it. Jason Caldwell of Inside the Auburn Tigers posted a photo of balloons of each of the schools that were finalists to land Fegans.
Auburn was picked over Georgia, LSU and Clemson. One Tiger stands out over two others.
Fegans is the second major recruit to commit to Auburn on Monday. Four-star wide receiver Derick Smith flipped from Alabama to Auburn.
Auburn jumped into the top 10 of the 2025 recruiting rankings for the first time in over a month. They were No. 7 on 247 Sports before the Fegans commitment. They are also ranked No. 1 in the 2026 rankings. It’s been a good few days for head coach Hugh Freeze.
Freeze stated before he had the goal of having a top-five recruiting class for 2025. It looked like a long shot for the previous few weeks. Suddenly, it’s becoming a reality. Freeze still needs to hang onto these recruits until at least December or February - depending on if they sign on in the early signing period or on National Signing Day. But it’s better to have to hang onto recruits than having to try to win them over later.