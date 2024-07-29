Auburn Tigers Land Commitment from 5-Star Specialist
Auburn Football keeps the recruiting streak going. Punter John McGuire has committed to the Tigers. McGuire posted an acknowledgment of his commitment on his X page.
McGuire is the second-ranked punter of the 2025 class according to Kohl’s Kicking.
This commitment appears to be a long time coming. He and his family have a long history with the school.
"I've been coming to Auburn games since I was 2 or 3," McGuire told Christian Clemente of 247 Sports. "My mom graduated from here, my sister went here, and then my brother went here. When I came here to kick for [Special Teams coordinator Tanner] Burns it felt like home compared to all the other places I went. I like how honest [Burns] is when I was having a meeting with him. It felt like I can talk to him like a friend, like I've known him since forever almost."
Big Cat Weekend has been nothing short of a massive recruiting success. Auburn has now landed seven commitments over the weekend.
Auburn has landed three commits from the 2025 class and four from the 2026 class. McGuire, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby and four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman are the newest members of the 2025 class.
Coleman is committed to Auburn for the second time flipping from Alabama - which he is doing for the second time as well.
https://x.com/CollegeSportsO/status/1817372412406603862
Perhaps he sticks this time around.
The newest members of the 2026 class consist of four-star edge Hezekiah Harris, and four-star linebackers Shadarius Toodle and JaMichael Garrett.
Auburn now has climbed back up in the rankings to 11th in the 2025 recruiting class. As for the 2026 class, Auburn has a roaring (no pun intended) head start, with the first-ranked class in the entire country.