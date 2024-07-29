Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Land Commitment from 5-Star Specialist

The Auburn Tigers have a burgeoning reputation for special teams, and that could continue with the nation's No. 2 ranked punter.

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers landed one of the top punters in the nation.
Auburn Football keeps the recruiting streak going. Punter John McGuire has committed to the Tigers. McGuire posted an acknowledgment of his commitment on his X page.  

McGuire is the second-ranked punter of the 2025 class according to Kohl’s Kicking

This commitment appears to be a long time coming. He and his family have a long history with the school. 

"I've been coming to Auburn games since I was 2 or 3," McGuire told Christian Clemente of 247 Sports. "My mom graduated from here, my sister went here, and then my brother went here. When I came here to kick for [Special Teams coordinator Tanner] Burns it felt like home compared to all the other places I went. I like how honest [Burns] is when I was having a meeting with him. It felt like I can talk to him like a friend, like I've known him since forever almost."

Big Cat Weekend has been nothing short of a massive recruiting success. Auburn has now landed seven commitments over the weekend. 

Auburn has landed three commits from the 2025 class and four from the 2026 class. McGuire, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby and four-star defensive lineman Antonio Coleman are the newest members of the 2025 class.

Coleman is committed to Auburn for the second time flipping from Alabama - which he is doing for the second time as well. 

https://x.com/CollegeSportsO/status/1817372412406603862 

Perhaps he sticks this time around. 

The newest members of the 2026 class consist of four-star edge Hezekiah Harris, and four-star linebackers Shadarius Toodle and JaMichael Garrett. 

Auburn now has climbed back up in the rankings to 11th in the 2025 recruiting class. As for the 2026 class, Auburn has a roaring (no pun intended) head start, with the first-ranked class in the entire country.  

