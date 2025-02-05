Auburn Tigers on Rise According to The Athletic
The Auburn University football program continues to trend upward in every sense of the word. You can tell when voices far outside the Plains can see what the Tigers will look like. This week, Kennington Smith III from The Athletic lauded Auburn's masterful use of recruiting and the transfer port to build a top class.
Smith particularly likes the additions Hugh Freeze has made in the quarterback room and on offense.
“The 5-7 record in 2024 was disappointing, but the program is trending in a positive direction thanks to an influx of talent,” wrote Smith on The Athletic. “Will quarterback play improve next season? Jackson Arnold, the former five-star prospect who played two years at Oklahoma, steps in hoping for a career reset.”
Smith recognizes the weapons at Arnold’s disposal should be an upgrade over what he had at Oklahoma, including several portal additions.
“There will be plenty of help around him.” Smith continued. “Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (Georgia Tech) was the top-rated skill player in the portal, according to 247Sports, and offensive tackles Xavier Chaplin (Virginia Tech) and Mason Murphy (USC) each have 20-plus career starts.
“Auburn landed six top-100 players from the portal, tied for the second most in the SEC behind LSU’s eight, and has signed back-to-back top-10 high school recruiting classes. There will be big expectations for Hugh Freeze in Year 3.”
Jackson Arnold
This definitely does not feel like a Peyton Thorne situation. Arnold comes to the Plains looking to win but also to shut up doubters that wanted him out of Norman. Granted, some of the Sooners' struggles fell upon his shoulders but the team looked to pin every failing in his direction.
Yet Arnold, with the ability to stretch the defense vertically and beat them with his feet, will actually benefit from a coach that needs to win. After years of playing quarterbacks that see Auburn as just a stop on the way, instead of a destination, the Tigers look to cash in on a player that can lead them through the forest of desperation.
Arnold is a true junior who will have three years to play two at Auburn. Though no one expects him to redshirt.
Eric Singleton
In landing Singleton, Auburn sent a clear, pointed message to the rest of the SEC. With Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons, and Perry Thompson returning as sophomores, defenses will have to pick their poison.
That in itself looks problematic. Teams can't regularly field even two solid cover corners. Asking them to do more feels like a Herculean task to say the least. Singleton brings a Deebo Samuel vibe to the field, with the ability to catch vertical passes and carry out of the backfield. 21 carries for 131 yards last season feels like a preview.
Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy
Every offense depends on the ability to block and dominate upfront. The SEC exacerbates that with every team possessing game-wrecking defensive linemen. When people talk about SEC speed, they mean in the trenches, not the skill players who are all over the country.
Chaplin and Murphy bring experience, solid technique and absence of reticence. While Freeze wants to throw the ball around the yard, he knows that running backs close games, and they need players up front that can excel at pass pro and run blocking.
Bottom Line
The Auburn Tigers improved in the offseason. The team and local writers see it. Now, the national press realizes it. The Tigers will not sneak up on anyone. Instead they will be walking to midfield with a confidence that has been absent for over a decade.
Auburn can and will compete again on offense. Not just compete but win, and that should bring relief to a region, a fanbase, in dire need of a great season.