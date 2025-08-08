Auburn Tigers Swoop In On Mississippi State DT Commitment - Report
The Auburn Tigers are beginning to set official game visit dates for the 2025 season, and are eyeing a potential 2026 in-state defensive lineman flip candidate.
Three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Morris has locked in his official visit to Auburn, On3’s Jeffrey Lee reports, for the Tigers’ clash against Kentucky on Nov. 1 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Morris is ranked as the No. 84 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and No. 36 prospect from the state of Alabama, according to ESPN’s recruiting metric.
The Semmes, Ala., native committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 31, two days after his first-ever official visit of his recruiting journey on May 29, per 247Sports’ recruiting timeline. Mississippi State was the first Power Four program to offer Morris earlier this past January, which could’ve served as an initial attraction point for the three-star.
Auburn offered Morris on May 13, almost three months after he started picking up interest from other Power Four schools. The weekend of the Kentucky game will mark Morris’s first visit – official or unofficial – to the Plains.
One of the main staff members recruiting him is defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams, whom Morris seems to have a strong personal connection with.
“Coach (King-Williams) is recruiting me pretty hard. He’s a great person, a cool guy," Morris said via Rivals. "He came to watch one of my practices in the spring and did an in-home visit that day. We’ve been building a relationship ever since.”
The Tigers feel good about their chances to flip the in-state product, but will have to compete alongside Colorado, Oklahoma State, and Tulane in the process.
Auburn holds just 11 commits in its 2026 class that sits at No. 70 nationally in 247Sports’ latest team recruiting rankings. The Tigers are yet to secure a pledge from an interior defensive lineman in the cycle, meaning Morris would be Auburn’s first if he were to commit.
Coming off two top-ten classes in 2024 and 2025, Auburn’s days ahead across the entire defensive line are bright. Hugh Freeze and company have brought in two waves of potential future NFL talent, in addition to a massive transfer portal haul over the offseason.
Sophomore Malik Blocton is expected to start at defensive tackle this season after a breakout freshman campaign, while freshmen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford also look to make some noise on the interior in their first year on the Plains.
Auburn is also primed for an exciting future rushing the passer, as well, with sophomore Amaris Williams and freshmen Jared Smith, Antonio Coleman, Darrion Smith and J.J. Faulk set to take over the reins on the edge after this season.