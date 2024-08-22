Auburn Tigers Transfer WR Takes on Leadership Role
Wide receiver was a position that the Auburn Tigers needed to overhaul after last season.
The Tigers brought in four highly-rated freshmen including top-50 recruits Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson but head coach Hugh Freeze wanted to add veteran presence to the room as well.
Auburn landed KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Penn State, a 6-foot-1 target with four years of college experience under his belt.
Lambert-Smith is coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which he caught 53 passes for 673 yards and four touchdowns. These numbers placed Lambert-Smith as the No. 68 transfer in the portal and he was Auburn’s top portal pickup.
Lambert-Smith talked about his adjustment to Auburn and one of the biggest things he had to get used to.
“I feel like it’s been a transition that I was kind of ready for,” Lambert-Smith said. “I kind of was a leader at my old spot and then to me just being an older guy, I graduated college. I’m a fifth-year guy and I feel like it’s been a good experience for me. A big challenge that I was ready for.”
Lambert-Smith talked about the freshman that he has given the most advice to so far.
“I probably give the most advice to Perry (Thompson),” Lambert-Smith said. “We’re at the Z together. He’s probably around me the most during practice. Just little stuff like technique, if he has a dropped pass or a not so good day at practice and he feels a little down, just trying to get him to stay positive.”
Lambert-Smith talked about the impact that being a leader on the team has had on his game.
“It probably has impacted me the most as far as my mental aspect,” Lambert-Smith said. “I still don’t have it figured out all the way but you’ve got guys who look up to you and expect you to be the same guy every day."
Lambert-Smith talked about his transfer process and why he decided to close out his college career at Auburn.
“Just coming to a spot where they throw the ball coming from a run-heavy offense,” Lambert-Smith said. “Having an opportunity to come to a staff where they got four guys who take pride in throwing the ball and getting the receivers open. That kind of got my attention.
“I wanted to come to the SEC and play. It was just a great opportunity.”