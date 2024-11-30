Auburn vs. Alabama, Iron Bowl Predictions and Preview
The Iron Bowl brings out the best the state of Alabama's flagship programs. For the Auburn Tigers, this year's game, although a rivalry, contains the overarching incentive of bowl eligibility. With a win, the Tigers earn the right to a bowl game.
Now just remember the bowl game is a reward. However, the opportunity to hang a loss on the University of Alabama cannot go understated. Auburn can win this game, but will they? Two mutually linked thoughts, in need of a resolution.
Trust Thorne/Freeze?
Despite possessing offensive talent up and down the roster, Auburn finds itself still needing to win a game. Without a doubt, the pressure relies completely on Payton Thorne and by natural extension, Hugh Freeze. Thorne is possibly playing in his final collegiate game. His career on The Plains in all honesty, disappointed many.
The season got off to a shaky start with Thorne at the helm. If he didn't throw interceptions early, he threw one late (Oklahoma). Auburn's bowl hopes should not have come down to the final game.
Squandering leads and making poor decisions haunted the offense all season long. With that said, he can partially rewrite some of that history with a victory. This game carries legacy-cementing implications.
Meanwhile, Hugh Freeze did not endear himself to the Auburn faithful. If Hugh wasn't throwing his team under the bus, the Tigers looked outcoached in several games. The next 60 game minutes will craft part of his perception.
The school will not fire him after just two years, and he will bring an elite recruiting class to The Plains. Those two factors remain his top saving graces to this point.
Regression or Zoning Out?
By education metrics and positive interactions, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe earned the respect of teammates and opponents alike. A Heisman finalist last year, people expected him to continue along the same path. Yet, this year, teams get to Milroe frequently, and his numbers have suffered.
Milroe had 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions while he has 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 2024.
This year's Bama offense lacks something. Whether in the pass or run game, Milroe doesn't look as comfortable. Many chalk it up to a new coaching staff and scheme. Others blame the mass exodus through the transfer portal after Nick Saban retired.
Either way, Milroe looks vulnerable at this point. Auburn needs to get home early and do a better job of disguising coverages. Do not allow Milroe's confidence to build.
Final Prediction
In what could be the final college game for Jarquez Hunter, you should see him with at least 20-25 touches. Against a shaky Alabama run defense, holes will open, and he will take advantage of them. Count on him for at least 80 yards and at least one last trip to the end zone.
Meanwhile, the passing offense attempts to come out throwing as Freeze wants the ball thrown all over Bryant-Denny. Thorne will throw for two scores. Unfortunately, in order to elude a sack, he will throw a minimum of one interception with the chance for several others.
Auburn will not contain freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams as he runs free like it's third-grade recess. Graham Nicholson, the Alabama kicker proves to be the deciding factor as Milroe gathers his faculties, leading the Tide down the field for the game winner.
Final Score
Alabama: 33
Auburn 31