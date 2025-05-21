Auburn vs. Texas A&M Preview, How to Watch SEC Tournament
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 7 Auburn (38-17, 17-13 SEC) starts postseason play with its 31st all-time appearance in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday morning at the Hoover Met.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night, but severe weather forecasts pushed the game to Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. CT. The Tigers will take on Texas A&M, who beat Mississippi State 9-0 on Wednesday morning. The Tigers didn't face the Aggies during the regular season.
Texas A&M was ranked No. 1 in the preseason, and they looked like it in their dominating win over the Gamecocks.
The Tigers earned a bye after finishing sixth in the regular season, and the game will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM. It will also be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.
“I’ve always embraced this tournament,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I think there’s a flood of confidence that comes if you can have a chance to play that last day or win this tournament. It does amazing things for your fans, your program, your players. It makes anything seem possible because there isn’t a better collection of teams than in the SEC Tournament.”
PROBABLE STARTERS
Thursday – So. RHP Cam Tilly (3-2, 4.71) vs. TBA
QUICK HITTERS
Auburn’s 38 regular season wins are the most since 2010 (39) and the 17 SEC wins are tied for the most since that same season (20).
The Tigers were one of four SEC teams to win seven or more league series this season and enter the postseason with the No. 1 strength of schedule and No. 2 RPI.
The team’s 15 quad one wins are tied for the third most in the country, and the eight wins against top RPI top 10 are tied for the most.
The nine-game SEC turnaround from last year to this year is the largest in the league since 2015-16 and tied for the seventh largest since the schedule expanded to 30 games in 1996.
Ike Irish (First Team), Samuel Dutton (Second Team), Chris Rembert (Second Team, All-Freshman Team), Chase Fralick (All-Freshman Team), Bub Terrell (All-Freshman Team) and Eric Guevara (All-Defensive Team) earned All-SEC honors earlier this week.
The Tigers six All-SEC honorees are tied for the second most in program history.
The offense has scored 91 runs on 101 hits and is hitting .388 in the last seven games.
Auburn has won its opening game in the SEC Tournament in 15 of its 30 tournament appearances.
SCOUTING THE AGGIES
Texas A&M enters the week with a 28-25 overall record and 11-19 mark in SEC play. The Aggies won four of five series from Apr. 4-May 4 but dropped five of their last six conference games to end the regular season.
Offensively, Texas A&M ranks last in the league with a .263 team average and has scored 380 runs on 450 hits, including 93 home runs. Graduate infielder Wyatt Henseler leads the team with a .320 average, while junior outfielder Jace LaViolette leads the way with 17 home runs and 55 RBI.
On the mound, the Aggies have turned in a 4.43 staff ERA with 479 strikeouts and 143 walks in 445.0 innings pitched. The walks allowed are the fewest in the league by 22 free passes, but the .251 average against is 13th.
SEC TOURNAMENT CENTRAL
