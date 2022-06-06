Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over UCLA

Auburn baseball defeated UCLA by a score of 11-4 to move on to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to Mother Nature, the game had to be played over the course of two days.

These two teams played the first five innings and were halfway through the six when lighting came within eight miles suspending play.

Auburn did a great job of keeping the momentum going into Monday when the game was finished.

Let's look at four takeaways of Auburn's massive win over UCLA to send them to the super regionals.

Barnett dominates on the mound Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Mason Barnett started the game on the mound for the Tigers and mowed down the Bruin hitters. The only hit allowed by Barnett was on the first pitch of the game. He played with fire a few times, allowing some leadoff walks, but he got out of the jam every time. Barnett went 5.1 innings striking out ten Bruin hitters and not allowing a single run. He would have finished the sixth inning had the game not been suspended and potentially gone out for one more after that. Barnett throws a slider and a curve ball. His slider is very sharp, and his curveball has more of a 12-6 shape. He was really fooling the Bruin hitters with the curveball. Barnett looks to be finding his groove at the right time as we prepare for the super regionals. The bats stay alive for third game in a row © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The Tigers had the bats hot for the third game in a row. This team is offensively as hot as the sun right now, and it would be great if that would carry over to the super regionals. The Tigers put up 11 runs on ten hits. They were helped out a bit by the Bruin pitching staff plunking five batters. All weekend long, the Tigers were fantastic, with runners in scoring position, which led them to put up so many runs. The Tigers did a great job coming out hot on Monday to finish the last few innings. Auburn hopes that the offensive success will follow them to the super regionals. Auburn pitchers rack up the strikeouts © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK The Auburn pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts in the win over UCLA. The tag team of Barnett, Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter got it done for the Tigers. The pitchers worked themselves into trouble a few times but got out of it thanks to numerous strikeouts. The Tigers will hope the strikeouts continue as we get into super regional play. Auburn continues to play great defense Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Throughout the year, Auburn has played great defense. Sometimes that gets swept under the rug if you score a lot of runs or a pitcher does well. People don't often think about defense in baseball unless something goes wrong. We saw all weekend long the opposing teams in the regional make error after error. This will come back to haunt you, and it definitely did FSU in their game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn only made one error in the three games they played compared to their opponent's seven. Having a great error differential will help you win ball games. The Tigers playing great defense will carry them far in the NCAA Tournament.

Now that Auburn has officially won their regional, we wait to see what the situation will be for the super regional. If Oregon State beats Vandy, we will head to Corvallis for the super regional. If Vandy manages to beat Oregon State, Aubrun will host their first super regional in program history.

The game between Vandy and Oregon State will be played at 3 p.m. CT. All Auburn fans are honorary Vandy fans today in the hopes that Auburn will host.

Wherever Auburn ends up playing, the super regional round will begin on June 10th.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube