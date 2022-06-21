Auburn baseball vs Arkansas: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Auburn will face Arkansas for their second straight win or go home game.

Auburn is fresh off of sending Stanford home, and they will now look to do the same to the Razorbacks.

This game will include the pitching matchup of Mason Barnett (3-2 3.98) for the Tigers vs Will McEntire (1-2 2.81) for Arkansas.

With everything on the line, this game will prove to be a great one as two SEC West baseball teams go at it.

Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Third Inning Arkansas Leads 1-0 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Second Inning Arkansas Leads 1-0 © Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports Barnett is back out for his second inning of work. Barnett gets a strikeout to start the second inning. Another strikeout is the second out of the inning. An error by Rambusch gives the Razorbacks a two out base runner. Rambusch makes up for it by making the next play to end the inning. We head to the bottom of the second with Arkansas leading 1-0. Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers. Peirce is down on strikes to start the second. Carlson is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Foster is down on strikes to end the second inning. We head to the third with Arkansas leading 1-0. First Inning 0-0 Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Barnett heads out to the mound for his first inning of work. Auburn will be the home team in this game. A leadoff double gives the Razorbacks a base runner. A basehit scores the runners from second. Arkansas leads 1-0. A passed ball moves the runner over to second. Tim Hudson is out to talk with Barnett. John Armstrong is already in the bullpen warming up. A strikeout from Barnett is the first out of the inning. A groundout to Foster is the second out of the inning. That came after a 12 pitch at bat. A strikeout ends the top of the first inning. Arkansas leads 1-0. Rambusch will lead things off for the Tigers. Rambusch grounds out for the first out of the inning. Moore is aboard with a one out walk. A double play ends the bottom of the first inning. They are reviewing to see if Moore was safe at second. After review Moore was out. We head to the top of the second inning. Arkansas leads 1-0. Starting Lineups © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

