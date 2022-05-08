Four takeaways from Auburn baseball’s huge game two win over Arkansas
Auburn won game two of the colossal three-game set with Arkansas by a score of 5-3 on the back of three solo home runs and some clutch pitching from starter Trace Bright and all the relievers that followed him. This was a gritty team win for the Tigers where the long ball and small ball led to victory. There were not many hits between the two ball clubs in game two, so Auburn did what they needed to pull out the all-important win.
Carson Swilling Steps Up for Bullpen
In game one of the three game set with Arkansas, the Auburn bullpen allowed nine runs in five innings of work. This will not get the job done down the stretch for the Tigers. But in game two of the series, Swilling stepped up big and collected the win for Auburn.
He threw a lot of strikes and had the changeup working. It is said that a good changeup is the best pitch in baseball, and Swilling proved that theory tonight. While Blake Burkhalter was available for the Tigers tonight, it was good for Swilling to get the job done so Burkhalter can have one more day to heal his banged-up hamstring. Swilling can hopefully be a reliable arm for the Tigers bullpen from now on.
Brooks Carlson Hits Another Long Ball
Coming into this series against the Razorbacks, Carlson had only hit three long balls the whole season. He has left the yard twice in this series thus far, blasting a solo shot in each of the first two games. Carlson came to Auburn not so much a power hitter, but we knew he had the power to leave the yard. Hopefully, hitting home runs in back-to-back games is an indication of what is to come for Carlson down the home stretch of this season.
Auburn Played Great Situational Baseball
Mason Land came in to pinch hit for the Tigers in the bottom of the eighth inning with men on second and third. The Tigers ran a safety squeeze play to perfection, scoring the pinch-runner Garrett Farquhar.
Land's bunt was slightly closer to the pitcher's mound than he and the Auburn coaching staff would have liked, but the Arkansas freshman star pitcher Brady Tygart threw the ball away, and the run scored. The difference between outstanding teams and okay teams in college baseball is who can do the little things well. The Tigers did the little things very well in game two, which helped them secure the win.
Auburn Left too Many People on Base
By the time the scoreboard said final, Auburn was an atrocious 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. Cole Foster's sacrifice fly was the one bright spot that added to Auburn's lead in the bottom of the eight.
Going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position is not a stat you expect to see from the winning team. The solo home runs really helped today since there is no need to manufacture a run when you hit the ball over the fence.
Auburn did a lot well in game two that helped them leave with the win, but a clutch hit here, or there would have helped a lot. The Tigers will look to do a better job with runners in scoring position in game three of the series.
Joseph Gonzales will be on the mound for the Tigers on Saundy as they try to take the series from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Tigers will look to continue to hit the ball out of the park, and hopefully, star reliever Burkhalter will be ready to go in game three.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. CT. The game can be found on ESPN+.
