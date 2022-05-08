Four takeaways from Auburn baseball’s huge game two win over Arkansas

In game one of the three game set with Arkansas, the Auburn bullpen allowed nine runs in five innings of work. This will not get the job done down the stretch for the Tigers. But in game two of the series, Swilling stepped up big and collected the win for Auburn.

He threw a lot of strikes and had the changeup working. It is said that a good changeup is the best pitch in baseball, and Swilling proved that theory tonight. While Blake Burkhalter was available for the Tigers tonight, it was good for Swilling to get the job done so Burkhalter can have one more day to heal his banged-up hamstring. Swilling can hopefully be a reliable arm for the Tigers bullpen from now on.