Auburn baseball beats UCLA 11-4, advances to Super Regional

As electric as the offense was all weekend, the player of the game in the Regional clincher was pitcher Mason Barnett. A midweek starter most of the season, Barnett was inserted into the weekend rotation after the injury to Hayden Mullins vs Tennessee and threw his best game in the clincher to send Auburn to the Super Regionals.

Barnett was removed when the game was suspended at 10:42 on Sunday for weather; he had thrown 6.1 innings of one hit, scoreless baseball. His 10 strikeouts were a career high, and when the game was suspended at 11:35, he had thrown 88 pitches (54 strikes) and retired 11 consecutive Bruins. Said Barnett, about being forced from the game by weather. “It was tough. You’re feeling good, you’re making pitches, but you can’t control that. You can only go with what you can control. As long as we win, it doesn’t really matter.”

His curveball, in particular, was devastatingly effective. It had a true 12-6 break, so breaking straight down versus on an angle, and therefore was able to give fits to both left and right-handed hitters. It paired well with the fastball, which came in about 95-96 with late carry in the zone which prevented hitters from making solid contact and kept the defense busy with weak fly balls, slow grounders, and lazy pop ups to field.

Said Thompson of Barnett’s performance in the clinching game: “I really think it was Mason’s best outing, of his career. One, that speaks to development, and that's true development. When you see someone not only start for you in a regional championship game but give you the best they’ve ever given you, THAT’S development.”

Thompson also let on about a mechanical tweak they implemented in game: “When he went back out for the fourth inning and I asked him to start from the stretch. The walks went away, they were not on the fastball anymore, and he absolutely rolled (through) the fourth, fifth, into that sixth inning. He competed the whole time, it’s just that 2nd, 3rd inning, guys were in scoring position with no outs.”

Thompson, seemingly acknowledging the multiple scouts in attendance, noted that the talent has always been there for Barnett, “His stuff’s electric; he has the metrics of a Major League pitcher. Of the four pitches he showed last night: a changeup, a slider, the big curveball that everybody can notice, and then a mid-90s fastball. It’s nice to see him, as he’s probably a ‘draft and move on’, do nothing but cement himself in that outing, at this time, on that stage, with that kind of development and I couldn’t be happier for Mason.”