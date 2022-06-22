Skip to main content

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson shares his thoughts on the program after the loss in Omaha

Coach Thompson talks about where he believes the program is after loss in CWS.

Auburn had a historic baseball season this year that ended with a trip to the College World Series. 

With this trip to Omaha, Auburn has been in the College World Series in two of the last three tournaments. 

It is clear that coach Thompson has the baseball team in a very good spot going forward. 

Andrew Stefaniak asked Coach Butch Thompson in a press conference after their loss to Arkansas to end the season, "Coach, I just wanted to get your thoughts on the state of the program going forward." 

Coach Thompson responded, "You know, we just kind of work hard every day and try and make the right decision every day. We wake up, and that's the one thing you can do to make it stronger and better. It's such a competitive space. I'm not sure if the judge of that, I'm part of it. So your head's down; it has to be observed from somewhere else.

"These are always hard. I can just imagine in 2019 or in every season; it's like you need a mintue. The first thing I have to do is meet with every coach and player and then figure out where I've got to be in two days. This was year 30. So Robert and I sit down and talk about the future of coaching and what do you want to do. 

"But I absolutely know you can look at pen and paper from the time we've been here to this second and see some growth and stair steps and continuing to be able to do that with our program. 

"But I also think there's some people out doing some amazing things that have left the program the last few years. So I am thankful for it. But I am part of it. I absolutely think we can we are on the cusp of doing amazing things consistently, and that will be the driving force to try and leave this program in a better place."

This is exciting because it shows that Coach Thompson believes this program is in a very good place going forward. 

With a great skipper like Thompson at the helm of this program, the only direction it can go is up.

With the season concluded, all eyes will focus on recruiting and the transfer portal. 

It will also be interesting to see which players return to Aubrun or begin pro careers. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson shares his thoughts on the program after the loss in Omaha

By Andrew Stefaniakjust now
Jun 21, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers center fielder Kason Howell (5) bows his head after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn season ends with a 11-1 loss to Arkansas in the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby48 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football adds tight end PWO Grant Hidalgo

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers second baseman Cole Foster (7) runs past first base after hitting a double against the Stanford Cardinal during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Arkansas: live blog

By Andrew Stefaniak5 hours ago
Coach Eric Kiesau at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Three Auburn football assistants earn pay raises

By Lance Dawe8 hours ago
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24. jump2
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the LSU Tigers

By Lance Dawe11 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Previewing Auburn vs Arkansas in the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby12 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham25
Football

On3 ranks Bryan Harsin almost last among SEC coaches

By Zac Blackerby17 hours ago