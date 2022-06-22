Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson shares his thoughts on the program after the loss in Omaha

Coach Thompson talks about where he believes the program is after loss in CWS.

Auburn had a historic baseball season this year that ended with a trip to the College World Series.

With this trip to Omaha, Auburn has been in the College World Series in two of the last three tournaments.

It is clear that coach Thompson has the baseball team in a very good spot going forward.

Andrew Stefaniak asked Coach Butch Thompson in a press conference after their loss to Arkansas to end the season, "Coach, I just wanted to get your thoughts on the state of the program going forward."

Coach Thompson responded, "You know, we just kind of work hard every day and try and make the right decision every day. We wake up, and that's the one thing you can do to make it stronger and better. It's such a competitive space. I'm not sure if the judge of that, I'm part of it. So your head's down; it has to be observed from somewhere else. "These are always hard. I can just imagine in 2019 or in every season; it's like you need a mintue. The first thing I have to do is meet with every coach and player and then figure out where I've got to be in two days. This was year 30. So Robert and I sit down and talk about the future of coaching and what do you want to do. "But I absolutely know you can look at pen and paper from the time we've been here to this second and see some growth and stair steps and continuing to be able to do that with our program. "But I also think there's some people out doing some amazing things that have left the program the last few years. So I am thankful for it. But I am part of it. I absolutely think we can we are on the cusp of doing amazing things consistently, and that will be the driving force to try and leave this program in a better place."

This is exciting because it shows that Coach Thompson believes this program is in a very good place going forward.

With a great skipper like Thompson at the helm of this program, the only direction it can go is up.

With the season concluded, all eyes will focus on recruiting and the transfer portal.

It will also be interesting to see which players return to Aubrun or begin pro careers.

