Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson praises the fan atmosphere

Coach Thompson thanks fans for creating a great home field advantage at Plainsman Park.

The Auburn baseball team just concluded one of the best seasons in program history. 

One thing that proved beneficial for the Tigers was the electric environment at Plainsman Park

Coach Thompson made a call to action before the start of the season, asking all students to come to the ball field and make Plainsman Park one of the best atmospheres in college baseball. 

Coach Thompson called this "Operation Atmosphere."In a press conference after the season's final game, Andrew Stefaniak of Auburn Daily asked Coach Thompson, "At the beginning of the year, you came out and talked about the "Operation Atmosphere" and trying to get people excited about baseball. You could feel the vibes, especially in the regional round. Everybody was excited. A lot of fans were out supporting the team. I wanted to get your thoughts on how it went this year."

Coach Thompson responded, " I just doubled down and believed in what we're doing. I doubled down; I wanted people to be there. I didn't know a hundred percent sure that would end, our last game would be hosting a regional there.But sometimes, you just bet on yourself and your program, and you try to double down on it. You ask some people, can we do XYZ? Can we do a few things? Everybody said absolutely. So team effort came across the board. 

We sold the most season tickets for our program, exceeded 2020 after the 2019 College World Series team, and after coming off a tough year last year, we exceeded the 2020 mark. We sold the most tickets in the history of our program.

 A lot of people stepped up to the plate for this team before we ever played a game. I'll never forget that. I appreciate that. You know what, I thought our team rewarded them at the end. I thought that was a nice organic event for us by doing the "Operation Atmosphere" to where they stepped up to the plate for us, and I thought we rewarded them at the end of the postseason."

It is very exciting to see where the program is under Coach Thompson. He is creating baseball players that are better humans than they are ball players. 

Thanks to having a great leader like Coach Thompson, the Auburn Baseball team is in a position to have a lot of success in the coming years. 

You can expect getting a ticket to a game at Plainsman Park next season to be much more difficult after what these players and coaches have done for this program. 

