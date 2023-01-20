Skip to main content

Check out Auburn baseball's odds to win the College World Series in 2023

Auburn is among eight SEC schools with the best odds to win the College Worlds Series in 2023.

The college baseball season is quickly approaching and many are expecting another dominant year for the SEC, including the books in Vegas. 

DraftKings released their odds for the winner of the College World Series this week and the Auburn Tigers find themselves in the top 20. At +5000, Auburn is tied for the 20th-best odds to win the championship. They are one of eight teams to be listed with those odds or better by the book. 

Here are the top eight SEC teams and other odds courtesy of DraftKings. 

LSU +500

Tennessee +600

Ole Miss +1200

Arkansas +1400

Vanderbilt +1500

Florida +1800

Texas A&M +2000

Auburn +5000

Both future SEC teams would be on this list as well.  Texas is listed ad +3000 and Oklahoma is at +3500. 

The Auburn Tigers found themselves ranked outside of the top 25 entering the season despite being a College World Series team a year ago. The Tigers lost several key parts of the pitching rotation and will need to find some new high performers throughout the infield. 

Auburn welcomes back former pitcher and #1 overall MLB draft pick Casey Mize of the Detroit Tigers for the 21st Annual Auburn Diamond Club Preseason Banquet, held on Saturday, Feb 4th at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available at auburndiamondclub.com. The 2023 season opens with a three-game series against Indiana, beginning Friday, February 17th.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Check out Auburn baseball's odds to win the College World Series in 2023

By Zac Blackerby
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

Tigers Drop Sixth Consecutive Contest in Harris' Return to Starkville

By Harrison Tarr
Justin Kirby running the bases for Auburn baseball.
Baseball

Auburn OF Justin Kirby identified as potential "next Sonny D"

By Lindsay Crosby
Robby Ashford
Football

Spencer Sanders picks Ole Miss, Robby Ashford is the guy this spring

By Lance Dawe
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Football

Barstool Sports says best thing about Spencer Sanders to Ole Miss is Rebels 'beating out Auburn and Hugh Freeze'

By Lance Dawe
Nov 27, 2021; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers offensive lineman Gunner Britton (75) leads the team onto the field prior to their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn should allow fewer sacks in 2023

By Cooper Posey
Lior Berman
Basketball

The memes were great in Auburn's SEC road win over LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
_ANT2345
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 67-49 win vs LSU

By Jeremy Robuck