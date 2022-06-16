Auburn baseball adds first baseman via the transfer portal

While Auburn may be in Omaha preparing for the College World Series, the Tigers added a player from the transfer portal.

Cooper McMurray has decided to transfer to play his last three years of college baseball at Auburn.

McMurray is a first baseman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who played his first two years of college ball at Kansas.

In his first year at Kansas, he redshirted, but then his sophomore year, he started 33 games for the Jayhawks.

In his Sophomore year, McMurray batted .248 while driving in 19 runs and hitting nine home runs.

McMurray also had a 1.000 fielding percentage at first base, which shows that he can play some solid defense.

He has a very compact and fast swing that helps him catch up to high-velocity fastballs. McMurray has a lot of power in his swing, which helped him hit nine homers. He has a swing that will help him thrive in the SEC.

Auburn star Sonny DiChiara will likely be leaving to begin his professional career, creating a big hole at first base.

McMurray is the type of player that can bring some of the things DiChiara does to Auburn.

Looking back to DiChiara's time at Samford, he only hit .273 in 2021, which shows that a player hitting in the mid 200's can turn into an All-American at Auburn.

That will be the hope for McMurray that he can become the everyday first baseman at Auburn next year.

McMurray has a chance to become a starter for the Auburn baseball team and will bring a lot of pop to the middle of the lineup.

Here are a few videos that highlight McMurray's power and short swing.

