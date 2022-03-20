Skip to main content
Auburn baseball drops finale against Ole Miss Rebels

Auburn baseball drops finale against Ole Miss Rebels

Auburn baseball fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series finale.

Auburn Athletics

Auburn baseball fell to the Ole Miss Rebels in the series finale.

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn fell behind early and couldn’t make up the difference, ultimately falling 15-2 in the series finale against Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

The game was played in front of a capacity crowd of 4,096, marking the first sellout since February 16, 2019.

Ole Miss (15-2, 2-1 SEC) started the scoring in the contest with three unearned runs in the third, and the Tigers (14-6, 1-2 SEC) chased the Rebels’ lead for the remainder of the game.

“We felt good going into the ballgame,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We thought we threw our best at them, but they left no doubt today. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the country.”

Blake Rambusch extended his season-best hitting streak to 10 games and collected multiple hits for the 10th time this season. Kason Howell recorded multiple hits on the day for the seventh time this season, one of which was a double.

“We hit a couple hard balls early,” said Thompson. “Our at-bats just didn’t keep up as the game went on like they did last night.”

Junior righty Trace Bright (2-1, 1.98) started on the mound for the Tigers, retiring seven of the first eight batters he faced with five strikeouts and just two walks in 4.1 innings. The Montgomery native struck out the side to start the game.

Opposite Bright, Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty (1-0, 4.26) earned the win in five innings pitched.

Ole Miss’ previously stated three unearned runs came after a two out walk and fielding miscue, followed by a pair of RBI singles.

Auburn immediately answered in the bottom of the third. Howell’s double was followed by an RBI single from Ryan Dyal to cut the deficit to two. However, the Tigers stranded a pair of runners with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, marking one of four innings Auburn stranded multiple runners.

Bright had retired five straight Rebels entering the top of the fifth, but Ole Miss extended its lead with four in the fifth and an additional four in the sixth, making the score 11-1.

In the sixth, designated hitter Brooks Carlson singled to left field and advanced to second after Mike Bello reached first on a walk. Later in the inning, Howell hit an RBI single, bringing home Carlson and chipping away at the deficit, 11-2. This ended the scoring for the Tigers.

Ole Miss scored in each of the last three innings to wrap up the series.

The Tigers will travel to Riverwalk Stadium to face South Alabama (13-3) Tuesday in Montgomery. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. 

Auburn baseball falls to Ole Miss.
Baseball

Auburn baseball drops finale against Ole Miss Rebels

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) and Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) react against the Jackson State Tigers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball big favorites vs Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

By Zac Blackerby30 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn NCAA Tournament game vs the Miami Hurricanes

By Zac Blackerby55 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) is helped off with a mouth injury during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

Jaylin Williams expected to be back for Auburn basketball against Miami

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) tackles Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) following a reception during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Corey Rucker has a loaded visit schedule, including Auburn

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a break in the action during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after Auburn beat Jacksonville State in round one

By Mike GittensMar 19, 2022
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 80-61 win over Jacksonville State

By Lance DaweMar 18, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn Daily Roundtable: This is March

By Trey LeeMar 18, 2022