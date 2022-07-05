Skip to main content

Where Auburn baseball finished the season in every college baseball poll

The Auburn baseball team had one of the best seasons in program history.

Butch Thompson's Auburn baseball team was counted out before the season started. Even with a strong showing in non-conference play, the Tigers were expected to fall apart once they entered the treacherous slate of SEC action. 

All that conference play did was reveal that they were one of the best teams in college baseball. 

Of course, the season would end in Omaha for the Tigers as they were one of the last six teams in the College World Series. A team that was picked to finish last in the SEC West fought and played baseball on the final weekend of the season. 

The Tigers completed one of the best seasons in program history and the postseason rankings in all major polls reflect that. 

Perfect Game

Auburn baseball pregame vs Ole Miss at the College World Series.

Final Ranking: Five

Baseball America

An Auburn baseball banner at the College World Series.

Final Ranking: Six

Collegiate baseball

Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.

Final Ranking: Six

NCBWA

Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Oregon State.

Final Ranking: Six

Coaches Poll

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Final Ranking: Seven

D1 Baseball

Auburn Tigers player Cam Hill (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Florida State Seminoles 21-7.

Final Ranking: Seven

The Auburn Tigers finish as a unanimous top 10 team in all major polls. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers infielder Brooks Carlson (19) celebrates after hitting a home run as Auburn Tigers take on Florida State Seminoles during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Where Auburn baseball finished the season in every college baseball poll

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football is named in 4-star DL's top ten.

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to Auburn football adding Karmello English

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Thompson linebacker Kendall Franklin LB (20) and Thompson linebacker Seth Hampton (18) work to tackle Central wide receiver Karmello English (2) during the 7A state championship game in Birmingham Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr] 7a Championship Central Vs Thompson
Football

Karmello English commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jabari Smith (Auburn) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball star Jabari Smith set to make professional debut

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Oregon State.
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay CrosbyJul 4, 2022
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Football

There's an Auburn takeover on SEC Network this July 4th

By Zac BlackerbyJul 4, 2022
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn football in top four for linebacker Phil Picciotti

By Andrew StefaniakJul 2, 2022