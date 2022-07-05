Where Auburn baseball finished the season in every college baseball poll
Butch Thompson's Auburn baseball team was counted out before the season started. Even with a strong showing in non-conference play, the Tigers were expected to fall apart once they entered the treacherous slate of SEC action.
All that conference play did was reveal that they were one of the best teams in college baseball.
Of course, the season would end in Omaha for the Tigers as they were one of the last six teams in the College World Series. A team that was picked to finish last in the SEC West fought and played baseball on the final weekend of the season.
The Tigers completed one of the best seasons in program history and the postseason rankings in all major polls reflect that.
Perfect Game
Final Ranking: Five
Baseball America
Final Ranking: Six
Collegiate baseball
Final Ranking: Six
NCBWA
Final Ranking: Six
Coaches Poll
Final Ranking: Seven
D1 Baseball
Final Ranking: Seven
The Auburn Tigers finish as a unanimous top 10 team in all major polls.
