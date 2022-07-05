Where Auburn baseball finished the season in every college baseball poll

The Auburn baseball team had one of the best seasons in program history.

Butch Thompson's Auburn baseball team was counted out before the season started. Even with a strong showing in non-conference play, the Tigers were expected to fall apart once they entered the treacherous slate of SEC action.

All that conference play did was reveal that they were one of the best teams in college baseball.

Of course, the season would end in Omaha for the Tigers as they were one of the last six teams in the College World Series. A team that was picked to finish last in the SEC West fought and played baseball on the final weekend of the season.

The Tigers completed one of the best seasons in program history and the postseason rankings in all major polls reflect that.

Perfect Game Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Final Ranking: Five Baseball America Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Final Ranking: Six Collegiate baseball Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Final Ranking: Six NCBWA Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics Final Ranking: Six Coaches Poll © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Final Ranking: Seven D1 Baseball © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Final Ranking: Seven

The Auburn Tigers finish as a unanimous top 10 team in all major polls.

