Auburn vs Florida State: live blog

Auburn will take on Florida State in the winner's bracket game.

Auburn is coming off a 19-7 victory over SLU, and Florida State is coming off a win over UCLA 5-3.

Joseph Gonzalez (6-2 2.74) will face off against Bryce Hubbart (8-2 3.18) for a fantastic matchup of pitchers.

This is shaping up to be the type of game where one or two runs will do the job.

The winner will continue in the winner's bracket, and the loser will face UCLA.

Follow along here for live updates from the Auburn Daily Staff.