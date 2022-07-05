Skip to main content
Joseph Gonzalez earns roster spot on USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

Photo credit: USA Baseball

CARY, N.C. – After receiving an invitation to training camp last week, sophomore pitcher Joseph Gonzalez earned a roster spot on the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

Gonzalez is one of 26 of the premier non-draft eligible college players to make the final roster and will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT (1 p.m. local time) before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

In two appearances during the five-game Stars vs. Stripes series as a part of the Collegiate National Team Training Camp from June 30-July 4, Gonzalez went 1-0 and turned in four perfect innings, retiring all 12 batters he faced with five strikeouts.

Gonzalez recently finished his sophomore season as Auburn’s leader with seven wins and a 3.22 ERA, including a 3.20 ERA in seven SEC starts. The right-hander struck out 54 batters and issued just 15 walks in 78.1 innings.

A native of Humacao, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez led Auburn with six quality starts, including four straight in SEC play from Apr. 2-24, becoming the first Auburn pitcher since Keegan Thompson in 2015 to win four straight SEC starts. He turned in a complete game against Vanderbilt on Apr. 10, marking Auburn’s first SEC complete game since Casey Mize in 2018 and starting a streak of three straight starts of 7.0 or more innings and no walks.

Gonzalez turned in his sixth and final quality start in a regional win against Florida State, allowing three runs in 6.0 against the Seminoles, and was ultimately named to the Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team for his effort.

The complete 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster is as follows:

2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)

Zach Agnos; RHP/INF; Haymarket, Va.; ECU
Maui Ahuna; INF; Hilo, Hawaii
^Enrique Bradfield Jr.; OF; Hialeah, Fla.; Vanderbilt
Ryan Bruno; LHP; Wellington, Fla.; Stanford
*^Dylan Crews; OF; Longwood, Fla.; LSU
Wyatt Crowell; LHP; Cumming, Ga.; Florida State
^Ross Dunn; LHP; Salt Lake City, Utah
Hunter Elliott; LHP; Tupelo, Miss.; Ole Miss
*^Jacob Gonzalez; INF; Glendora, Calif.; Ole Miss
Joseph Gonzalez; RHP; Humacao, P.R.; Auburn
Tanner Hall; RHP; Zachary, La.; Southern Mississippi
Carter Holton; LHP; Savannah, Ga.; Vanderbilt
Jack Hurley; OF; Boalsburg, Pa.; Virginia Tech
Cade Kuehler; RHP; Waxhaw, N.C.; Campbell
Wyatt Langford; OF/C; Trenton, Fla.; Florida
Rhett Lowder; RHP; Albemarle, N.C.; Wake Forest
Teddy McGraw; RHP; Oneota, N.Y.; Wake Forest
Carson Montgomery; RHP; Windermere, Fla.; Florida State
*^Yohandy Morales; INF; Miami, Fla.; Miami
Tre' Morgan; INF; New Orleans, La.; LSU
Jack Payton; C; Orland Park, Ill.; Louisville
^Paul Skenes; RHP/INF; Lake Forest, Calif.
Brayden Taylor; INF; West Jordan, Utah; TCU
*Kyle Teel; C/OF; Mahwah, N.J.; Virginia
Hurston Waldrep; RHP; Thomasville, Ga.
Jacob Wilson; INF; Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Grand Canyon

*denotes national team alumnus

^denotes National Team Development Program (NTDP) participant

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

