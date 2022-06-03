Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn vs Southeastern Louisiana

Auburn's postseason journey has begun.

The Tigers take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Auburn is hosting a regional for the first time since 2010, and is looking to "prove itself" in what is going to be a very tough region with UCLA, Florida State, and the aforementioned SE Louisiana Lions.

Head coach Butch Thompson emphasized the importance of shutting down steals - something the Lions have done 113 times this season. Fortunately, Auburn catcher Nate LaRue has thrown out attempted basestealers at a 66% rate.

Still, this is an offense that likes to make opposing teams uncomfortable. Tonight's battle should be a fun one.

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff.

