Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn vs Southeastern Louisiana
Auburn's postseason journey has begun.
The Tigers take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Auburn is hosting a regional for the first time since 2010, and is looking to "prove itself" in what is going to be a very tough region with UCLA, Florida State, and the aforementioned SE Louisiana Lions.
Head coach Butch Thompson emphasized the importance of shutting down steals - something the Lions have done 113 times this season. Fortunately, Auburn catcher Nate LaRue has thrown out attempted basestealers at a 66% rate.
Still, this is an offense that likes to make opposing teams uncomfortable. Tonight's battle should be a fun one.
Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff.
Probable Lineup
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter