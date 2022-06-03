Skip to main content
Auburn baseball live blog: Auburn vs Southeastern Louisiana

Follow along here for updates on Auburn's postseason matchup with the Lions.

Auburn's postseason journey has begun.

The Tigers take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Auburn is hosting a regional for the first time since 2010, and is looking to "prove itself" in what is going to be a very tough region with UCLA, Florida State, and the aforementioned SE Louisiana Lions.

Head coach Butch Thompson emphasized the importance of shutting down steals - something the Lions have done 113 times this season. Fortunately, Auburn catcher Nate LaRue has thrown out attempted basestealers at a 66% rate.

Still, this is an offense that likes to make opposing teams uncomfortable. Tonight's battle should be a fun one.

Follow along here for updates from the Auburn Daily staff.

Probable Lineup

Auburn baseball's Kason Howell vs the Kentucky Wildcats.

