Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament
Auburn baseball was expected to play in the first round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night. Due to a lot of rain in Hoover throughout the day, that did not happen.
Auburn is expected to take on Kentucky at 9:30 CT Wednesday morning. With some early weather concerns, many are anticipating some rain delays to occur throughout the second day of the SEC Tournament.
Of course, Auburn lost the series against Kentucky in Lexington last weekend. THey are hoping for better fortune in this matchup.
Follow along for updates throughout today's matchup with Kentucky.
A look at the lineup
PROBABLE STARTER
Tuesday – Sr. LHP Carson Skipper (5-3, 4.81) vs. Gr. RHP Sean Harney (5-4, 2.93)
PROBABLE LINEUP
3B Blake Rambusch
1B Sonny DiChiara
RF Bobby Pierce
DH Brooks Carlson
SS Brody Moore
CF Kason Howell
2B Garrett Farquhar
C Nate LaRue
LF Mason Land
Injury update
Lindsay Crosby wrote this injury update in his SEC Tournament preview:
Auburn continues to be without the services of switch-hitting second baseman Cole Foster, who suffered an oblique injury in the opening game of the Alabama series. A game-time decision for the series last week, there is a possibility he could play on Wednesday if Auburn advances past the opening round of the tournament tonight. Senior Garrett Farquhar will play 2nd in his absence.
