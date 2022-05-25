Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

Follow along for live updates during Auburn baseball's action in the SEC Tournament.

Auburn baseball was expected to play in the first round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night. Due to a lot of rain in Hoover throughout the day, that did not happen.

Auburn is expected to take on Kentucky at 9:30 CT Wednesday morning. With some early weather concerns, many are anticipating some rain delays to occur throughout the second day of the SEC Tournament.

Of course, Auburn lost the series against Kentucky in Lexington last weekend. THey are hoping for better fortune in this matchup.

Follow along for updates throughout today's matchup with Kentucky.

A look at the lineup AP Photo/Vasha Hunt PROBABLE STARTER Tuesday – Sr. LHP Carson Skipper (5-3, 4.81) vs. Gr. RHP Sean Harney (5-4, 2.93) PROBABLE LINEUP 3B Blake Rambusch 1B Sonny DiChiara RF Bobby Pierce DH Brooks Carlson SS Brody Moore CF Kason Howell 2B Garrett Farquhar C Nate LaRue LF Mason Land Photo credit: Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Lindsay Crosby wrote this injury update in his SEC Tournament preview: Auburn continues to be without the services of switch-hitting second baseman Cole Foster, who suffered an oblique injury in the opening game of the Alabama series. A game-time decision for the series last week, there is a possibility he could play on Wednesday if Auburn advances past the opening round of the tournament tonight. Senior Garrett Farquhar will play 2nd in his absence.

