Skip to main content

Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

Follow along for live updates during Auburn baseball's action in the SEC Tournament.

Auburn baseball was expected to play in the first round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday night. Due to a lot of rain in Hoover throughout the day, that did not happen. 

Auburn is expected to take on Kentucky at 9:30 CT Wednesday morning. With some early weather concerns, many are anticipating some rain delays to occur throughout the second day of the SEC Tournament. 

Of course, Auburn lost the series against Kentucky in Lexington last weekend. THey are hoping for better fortune in this matchup. 

Follow along for updates throughout today's matchup with Kentucky. 

A look at the lineup

Auburn pitcher Carson Skipper (29) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

PROBABLE STARTER

Tuesday – Sr. LHP Carson Skipper (5-3, 4.81) vs. Gr. RHP Sean Harney (5-4, 2.93)

PROBABLE LINEUP

3B Blake Rambusch

1B Sonny DiChiara

RF Bobby Pierce

DH Brooks Carlson

SS Brody Moore

CF Kason Howell

2B Garrett Farquhar

C Nate LaRue

LF Mason Land

Injury update

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster during an at bat vs South Carolina.

Lindsay Crosby wrote this injury update in his SEC Tournament preview:

Auburn continues to be without the services of switch-hitting second baseman Cole Foster, who suffered an oblique injury in the opening game of the Alabama series. A game-time decision for the series last week, there is a possibility he could play on Wednesday if Auburn advances past the opening round of the tournament tonight. Senior Garrett Farquhar will play 2nd in his absence. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn pitcher Carson Skipper (29) during an NCAA baseball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Baseball

Auburn Baseball Live Blog: The Tigers take on Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

By Zac Blackerby25 seconds ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How realistic is a 5-0 start for Auburn football this season?

By Lance Dawe16 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Line of scrimmage of the the Georgia Bulldogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Football

SEC Football Power Rankings: Where the conference stands heading into the summer

By Lance Dawe17 hours ago
Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

Sportsbook has Auburn football's total wins listed at 5.5 wins in 2022

By Zac Blackerby20 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five Auburn Football players to be excited about for the 2022 season

By Andrew Stefaniak21 hours ago
41 AU baseball v Alabama-6587
Baseball

Auburn opens the SEC Tournament with a single-elimination game against last weekend's foe, Kentucky

By Lindsay Crosby22 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans during the Tiger Walk before the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Pre08
Football

Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn's opponents in new SEC scheduling

By Zac Blackerby22 hours ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) is brought down by his feet in a tackle during the second half on November 5, 2021. 1105 Catholic Vs Houston Academy
Football

Jeremiah Cobb puts Auburn Football in his top six list

By Andrew StefaniakMay 23, 2022