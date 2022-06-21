Skip to main content

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from the Ole Miss win over Arkansas

How does the Ole Miss win affect Auburn.

Ole Miss routed Arkansas by a score of 13-5. This means Auburn has a date with Arkansas in a win or go home game. 

Ole Miss is incredibly hot right now and has done a great job conserving their pitching. 

On the other hand, Arkansas has not done an excellent job of keeping their pitchers fresh. 

This means that Ole Miss will stay in the winner's bracket in great shape to make an appearance in the final series. 

Let's take a look at some takeaways for how the Ole Miss win will affect Auburn.

Ole Miss has done a great job saving pitching

May 24, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Ole Miss right fielder Hayden Leatherwood makes a running, sliding catch on a sinking line drive for an out. Vanderbilt faced Ole Miss in game 3 of the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Ncaa Baseball Sec Baseball Tournament Vanderbilt Commodores Vs Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels got two outstanding performances from their two starters in the college world series. Thanks to these starts, Ole Miss has almost all of their dominant relief pitcher fresh. They will also have a day off on June 21st, which will help the pitching staff. Ole Miss has put itself in a great position in Omaha.

Arkansas had to use a lot of pitching

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) pitches against Florida in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Florida Vs Arkansas

Arkansas used seven pitchers in their loss to Ole Miss. This is good for Auburn as they will be facing an Arkansas team that has gone through a good amount of pitching. We have talked about how important it is to keep pitchers fresh, and some ball clubs have done a better job than others. 

Arkansas had a bad night at the plate

May 27, 2022; Hoover, AL, USA; Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli (18) congratulates Arkansas catcher Michael Turner (12) after Turner s home run against Florida in the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., Thursday. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News Sports Sec Baseball Tournament Florida Vs Arkansas

Arkansas was coming away from a game where they put up a 17 spot on Stanford, and it seemed their hitters were dialed in. Then they bounce back from that performance with a lackluster night at the plate against Ole Miss. This is a good thing for Auburn because they will be catching the Razorbacks when they are cold. 

Auburn will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. on June 21. The winner of this game will face Ole Miss having to beat them twice to continue to the final series. 

Mason Barnett will likely be pitching for the Tigers, hoping to get his team in a position to get revenge against Ole Miss. We will have a live blog right here at Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from the Ole Miss win over Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniakjust now
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers shortstop Brody Moore (4) hits a single against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball survives and advances in the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby4 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers infielder Tommy Sheehan (47) pitches in the sixth inning against the Stanford Cardinal at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over Stanford

By Andrew Stefaniak4 hours ago
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Football

Auburn OL target Ian Geffrard picks Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby4 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Sportsbook raises Auburn football's 2022 projected win total

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Auburn's running back coach Carnell Williams before the A-Day spring practice gameat Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Jc Auburnday 09
Football

Is Auburn's Cadillac Williams a top-five running backs coach?

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers third baseman Blake Rambusch (1) cheers after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal in the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball eliminates Stanford in the College World Series

By Andrew Stefaniak9 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Ole Miss in the College World Series.
Baseball

Auburn baseball faces top-seed Stanford in a College World Series elimination game

By Lindsay Crosby11 hours ago