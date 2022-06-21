Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from the Ole Miss win over Arkansas

Ole Miss routed Arkansas by a score of 13-5. This means Auburn has a date with Arkansas in a win or go home game.

Ole Miss is incredibly hot right now and has done a great job conserving their pitching.

On the other hand, Arkansas has not done an excellent job of keeping their pitchers fresh.

This means that Ole Miss will stay in the winner's bracket in great shape to make an appearance in the final series.

Let's take a look at some takeaways for how the Ole Miss win will affect Auburn.

Ole Miss has done a great job saving pitching © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK The Rebels got two outstanding performances from their two starters in the college world series. Thanks to these starts, Ole Miss has almost all of their dominant relief pitcher fresh. They will also have a day off on June 21st, which will help the pitching staff. Ole Miss has put itself in a great position in Omaha. Arkansas had to use a lot of pitching © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Arkansas used seven pitchers in their loss to Ole Miss. This is good for Auburn as they will be facing an Arkansas team that has gone through a good amount of pitching. We have talked about how important it is to keep pitchers fresh, and some ball clubs have done a better job than others. Arkansas had a bad night at the plate © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Arkansas was coming away from a game where they put up a 17 spot on Stanford, and it seemed their hitters were dialed in. Then they bounce back from that performance with a lackluster night at the plate against Ole Miss. This is a good thing for Auburn because they will be catching the Razorbacks when they are cold.

Auburn will play Arkansas at 6 p.m. on June 21. The winner of this game will face Ole Miss having to beat them twice to continue to the final series.

Mason Barnett will likely be pitching for the Tigers, hoping to get his team in a position to get revenge against Ole Miss. We will have a live blog right here at Auburn Daily.

