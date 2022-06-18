Skip to main content

Auburn baseball vs Ole Miss: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout Auburn's first game in Omaha.

Auburn is set to do battle with a familiar foe in the Rebels of Ole Miss. 

It will be a great matchup of pitchers as Joseph Gonzalez (7-3 2.95) takes on Dylan DeLucia (6-2 4.35).

The winner of this game will take on Arkansas, with the loser taking on Stanford. 

Auburn will try and get revenge for the series loss to the Rebels suffered earlier this year. 

Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Fourth Inning Ole Miss Leads 3-0

Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.

A strikeout from Gonzalez is the first out of the fourth inning. 

A basehit gives the Rebels a one out base runner. 

Third Inning Ole Miss Leads 2-0

Auburn Tigers outfielder Mike Bello (31) slides safely into home plate beating Southeastern Louisiana Lions catcher Bryce Grizzaffi (1)as Auburn Tigers take on Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Gonzalez is back out for his third inning. 

A really weird play results in the first out of the inning. 

Ball was bobbled by DiChiara but Gonzalez was able to pick it up and record the out.

A strikeout is the second out of the inning for the Tigers.  

A homerun adds a run to the Ole Miss lead. 

The Rebels leads 3-0. 

A strikeout ends the top of the third. 

We head to the bottom with Ole Miss leading 3-0.

Howell will try to get the bats going for the Tigers. 

Howell is down on strikes to start the bottom of the third. 

LaRue lines out to the left fielder for the second out of the inning. 

Bello is down on strikes. 

We head to the fourth inning with Ole Miss leading 3-0. 

Second Inning Ole Miss Leads 2-0

Auburn Tigers outfielder Bobby Peirce (27) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Gonzalez is back out for his second inning of work. 

A line out to Foster is the first out of the inning. 

A strikeout is the second out of the inning. 

A pop out to Peirce ends the top of the second. 

We head to the bottom with Ole Miss leading 2-0. 

Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers. 

Peirce pops out to the second baseman for the first out of the inning. 

Carlson hits one hard but right at the shortstop for the second out of the inning. 

Moore grounds out to end the second. 

We head to the third inning with Ole Miss leading 2-0. 

First Inning 0-0

Auburn Tigers pitcher Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Florida State Seminoles during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Joseph Gonzalez heads out to the mound and we are underway here in Omaha. 

Gonzalez strikes out the first hitter he faces. 

A fly out to Howell is the second out of the inning. 

A base hit from Elko gives the Rebels a two out base runner. 

A double puts two men in scoring position with two out for the Rebels. 

A base hit scores two. 

Ole Miss leads 2-0. 

Tim Hudson is out for an early mound visit. 

Man on second with two out. 

A walk gives the Rebels runners a first and second with two out. 

A strikeout ends the top of the first. 

We head to the bottom of the first with Ole Miss leading 2-0. 

Rambusch will lead things off for the Tigers in the bottom of the first. 

A fly out from Rambusch is the first out of the inning. 

Foster is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. 

DiChiara grounds out to end the first inning. We head to the second with Ole Miss leading 2-0.

Starting Lineup

Auburn baseball's Carson Skipper vs Oregon State.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball pitcher Joseph Gonzalez (45) delivers a pitch in the 1st inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Auburn baseball vs Ole Miss: live blog

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Three takeaways for the Auburn baseball team from Arkansas's win over Stanford

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Sep 24, 2016; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Sean White (13) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium. The Auburn Tigers beat the LSU Tigers 18-13. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Bo Nix vs Sean White: Who's the better quarterback?

By Lance Dawe3 hours ago
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Former Auburn baseball player continues dominance in the Big Leagues

By Andrew Stefaniak10 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Bruce Pearl on Walker Kessler: 'He's explosive and he knows it'

By Lance DaweJun 17, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Missouri Tigers

By Lance DaweJun 17, 2022
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball Player Preview Series: KD Johnson

By Gray OldenburgJun 17, 2022
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) works out with the Ducks during practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Eugene.
Football

WATCH: Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is throwing darts

By Zac BlackerbyJun 17, 2022