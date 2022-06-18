Auburn baseball vs Ole Miss: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout Auburn's first game in Omaha.

Auburn is set to do battle with a familiar foe in the Rebels of Ole Miss.

It will be a great matchup of pitchers as Joseph Gonzalez (7-3 2.95) takes on Dylan DeLucia (6-2 4.35).

The winner of this game will take on Arkansas, with the loser taking on Stanford.

Auburn will try and get revenge for the series loss to the Rebels suffered earlier this year.

Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Fourth Inning Ole Miss Leads 3-0 A strikeout from Gonzalez is the first out of the fourth inning. A basehit gives the Rebels a one out base runner. Third Inning Ole Miss Leads 2-0 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Gonzalez is back out for his third inning. A really weird play results in the first out of the inning. Ball was bobbled by DiChiara but Gonzalez was able to pick it up and record the out. A strikeout is the second out of the inning for the Tigers. A homerun adds a run to the Ole Miss lead. The Rebels leads 3-0. A strikeout ends the top of the third. We head to the bottom with Ole Miss leading 3-0. Howell will try to get the bats going for the Tigers. Howell is down on strikes to start the bottom of the third. LaRue lines out to the left fielder for the second out of the inning. Bello is down on strikes. We head to the fourth inning with Ole Miss leading 3-0. Second Inning Ole Miss Leads 2-0 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Gonzalez is back out for his second inning of work. A line out to Foster is the first out of the inning. A strikeout is the second out of the inning. A pop out to Peirce ends the top of the second. We head to the bottom with Ole Miss leading 2-0. Peirce will lead things off for the Tigers. Peirce pops out to the second baseman for the first out of the inning. Carlson hits one hard but right at the shortstop for the second out of the inning. Moore grounds out to end the second. We head to the third inning with Ole Miss leading 2-0. First Inning 0-0 © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Joseph Gonzalez heads out to the mound and we are underway here in Omaha. Gonzalez strikes out the first hitter he faces. A fly out to Howell is the second out of the inning. A base hit from Elko gives the Rebels a two out base runner. A double puts two men in scoring position with two out for the Rebels. A base hit scores two. Ole Miss leads 2-0. Tim Hudson is out for an early mound visit. Man on second with two out. A walk gives the Rebels runners a first and second with two out. A strikeout ends the top of the first. We head to the bottom of the first with Ole Miss leading 2-0. Rambusch will lead things off for the Tigers in the bottom of the first. A fly out from Rambusch is the first out of the inning. Foster is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. DiChiara grounds out to end the first inning. We head to the second with Ole Miss leading 2-0. Starting Lineup Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics

