Auburn baseball projected as a super-regional host in the latest D1 Baseball postseason projection

Auburn baseball is projected to be the fifth overall seed.

The Auburn baseball team keeps on winning games and improving their RPI.

The latest projections at D1 Baseball have the Auburn Tigers as the fifth overall seed in the post-season tournament. That would mean that Auburn would host a regional and if they were to win, they would be the site for a super-regional the following weekend.

The post-season projection has Auburn hosting a regional and facing Georgia Southen, North Carolina, and Maine.

In this projection, if the Tigers were to win, Auburn would host the winner of the Florida State regional in the super regional matchup. That region contains Florida State, Georgia, Coastal Carolina, and the College of Charleston.

What Auburn baseball has done this season and been pretty remarkable. Butch Thompson and his Tigers were predicted to finish next to last in the SEC and are now expected to be in a position to host a super regional assuming they take care of business.

Auburn will also be in a position to be a top-four seed in the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover next weekend. Being a top-four seed gives you a bye and allows you to skip the single-elimination portion of the weekend.

First, Auburn baseball must take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats in a Thursday through Saturday series.

