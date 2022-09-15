College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule

Another year, another tough schedule in the SEC.

The Auburn Tigers were one of the eight teams to make it to Omaha to play in the World Series last season. As expected, a return trip will include braving a brutal schedule in the SEC.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball recorded his takeaways in response to the SEC programs releasing their schedules earlier this week.

Here's what he said about the schedule for Butch Thompson's Auburn Tigers.

"Auburn got a rough start to the SEC slate in 2023. The Tigers will open league play on the road against Florida, at home against Mississippi State, on the road against Arkansas and at home against Texas A&M. If you’re keep tracking at home, that’s two teams that finished top five last season and another team that finished No. 21 in Florida. And if you thought the back end of the schedule was more manageable, AU finishes the spring with Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee in three of its final four weekends. That’s brutal."

Per a release from Auburn Athletics, seven of Auburn's 2023 SEC foes made the NCAA Tournament's Field of 64 last year, including three squads that joined Auburn in Omaha (Texas A&M, Arkansas, and eventual national champion Ole Miss).

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch