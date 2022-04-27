Sonny DiChiara named to Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list

AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Sonny DiChiara has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award midseason watch list.

DiChiara is one of 14 players nationally who have played their way on to the initial watch list announced prior to the season. The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala at the Fort Worth Club this fall.

The recognition for DiChiara comes after already being named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list earlier this month.

The Hoover, Alabama, native has put up record numbers through 38 games this season, currently leading the country in batting average (.448) and on-base percentage (.601) while ranking third in slugging percentage (.852).

DiChiara has reached base in all 38 games this season, totaling 107 times via a hit (56), walk (45) or hit-by-pitch (six). He has reached multiple times in 35 games, including 17 of 18 in Southeastern Conference play, and has reached at least three times on 24 occasions, including seven straight.

A transfer from Samford University, DiChiara ranks third among active NCAA Division I players with 53 career home runs in 164 games. He leads Auburn in nearly every offensive category including doubles (15), home runs (12) and RBI (38).

DiChiara and the No. 19 Tigers continue SEC play with a weekend series at No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) starting Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Knoxville.

