Skip to main content
Sonny DiChiara named to Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list

Sonny DiChiara named to Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list

The Auburn first baseman keeps on having an incredible season.

Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics

The Auburn first baseman keeps on having an incredible season.

AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Sonny DiChiara has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award midseason watch list.

DiChiara is one of 14 players nationally who have played their way on to the initial watch list announced prior to the season. The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala at the Fort Worth Club this fall.

The recognition for DiChiara comes after already being named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list earlier this month.

The Hoover, Alabama, native has put up record numbers through 38 games this season, currently leading the country in batting average (.448) and on-base percentage (.601) while ranking third in slugging percentage (.852).

DiChiara has reached base in all 38 games this season, totaling 107 times via a hit (56), walk (45) or hit-by-pitch (six). He has reached multiple times in 35 games, including 17 of 18 in Southeastern Conference play, and has reached at least three times on 24 occasions, including seven straight.

A transfer from Samford University, DiChiara ranks third among active NCAA Division I players with 53 career home runs in 164 games. He leads Auburn in nearly every offensive category including doubles (15), home runs (12) and RBI (38).

DiChiara and the No. 19 Tigers continue SEC play with a weekend series at No. 1 Tennessee (38-3, 17-1 SEC) starting Friday at 6 p.m. CT in Knoxville.

This is a release from Auburn Athletics. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara named to Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award watch list

By Zac Blackerby2 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Football

Will Auburn start having more players get drafted under Bryan Harsin?

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Two Auburn basketball players declare for the NBA Draft, maintain eligibility

By Lance Dawe6 hours ago
Senior guard Tre Donaldson (3) attempts a free throw in a game against Maclay on Dec. 9, 2021, at Maclay School. The Seminoles defeated the Marauders, 78-59. A03v1752
Basketball

Tre Donaldson Plans to Only Play Basketball at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets revenge against Jax State; looks ahead to Tennessee

By Lindsay Crosby8 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Don't count on Auburn football to land a transfer portal wide receiver

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five potential landing spots for Roger McCreary

By Zac BlackerbyApr 26, 2022
Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Football

Who will be Auburn football's "safety valve" in 2022?

By Lance DaweApr 26, 2022