Skip to main content
Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

Pitching gets it done for Auburn in series opener.

Auburn Athletics

Pitching gets it done for Auburn in series opener.

There is always a little extra on the line when Auburn's rival Alabama comes to town. 

The Tigers won the close game one by a score of 3-2. Auburn is close to securing a hosting spot in the postseason, and winning game one of this series is a great start. 

Game one looked like your average Friday night game in the SEC, as it was a pitcher's duel from the first pitch to the last. Auburn did what they needed to be able to head home with a win. Sometimes the best wins in SEC play are the scrappy wins where you fight tooth and nail to score runs. 

John Armstrong dominates

Auburn baseball's John Armstrong vs Arkansas.

Auburn has been looking for more help out of the bullpen besides Blake Burkhalter and Carson Skipper, and John Armstrong answered the call-in game one. Armstrong was the first Tiger pitcher out of the bullpen, which came as a surprise since that usually is Skipper's role. He filled up the strike zone with his sinker slider tandem. Armstrong went 2.2 innings of shutout baseball striking out three Alabama hitters. He will hope his success follows him the rest of the way in the gauntlet of SEC play.

Blake Burkhalter returns to SEC play

Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter

Burkhalter made his return to SEC play in game one against the Crimson Tide and picked up his 12th save of the season. His fastball looked great with high velocity, sitting in the mid to upper 90s. Auburn is grateful their star reliever is back pitching as we head to the end of SEC play. Burkhalter will look to pick up more saves as the weekend series against Alabama continues. 

Tigers pick up clutch hits when they needed them most

Auburn baseball's Cole Foster vs Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn only scored three runs in the game one victory over Alabama, but that proved to be enough on a night where the pitchers for both ball clubs were throwing well. 

Foster and Rambusch, both plated runs with two-out RBI base knocks in the bottom of the fifth inning. Carlson knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Two out-base hits with runners in scoring position are something that helps you win close-ball games, and Auburn did just that in game one.

Barnett throws well in absence of Mullins

Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.

Another week goes by, and there are still no significant updates on the health of Auburn starting pitcher Mullins, but Barnett has shined in his absence. He went 5.1 innings striking out four Alabama hitters. Barnett will look ahead to his matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats next weekend, hoping to continue his Friday night success. 

Auburn will look to continue their success in all aspects of the game in game two of the three-game set with their cross-state rival. Trace Bright will be on the mound for the Tigers in game two. Game two against Alabama will be played at 2:00 p.m. CT and can be found on the SEC Network. 

Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak22 seconds ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates with his team as Auburn Tigers men's basketball celebrates the regular season SEC championship at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated South Carolina Gamecocks 82-71.
Basketball

It's Jabari Smith's 19th birthday: A look back at some of his best moments as an Auburn Tiger

By Lance Dawe7 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25), defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) and defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) celebrate a sack against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn
Football

A special season may be in store for Auburn's defensive line

By Lance Dawe9 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny Dichiara vs Arkansas.
Baseball

Auburn baseball hosts rival Alabama for the home finale

By Lindsay Crosby13 hours ago
Nov 29, 2014; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) scrambles chased by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker D.J. Pettway (57) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Football top ten all-time passing yard leaders

By Andrew Stefaniak14 hours ago
Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: How did Auburn miss on Julian Phillips? Auburn football's offseason plans

By Zac Blackerby15 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested

By Auburn Daily StaffMay 12, 2022
Coach Bryan Harsin with Andy Burcham and Brad Law on Tiger Talk at Moe’s on Bent Creek on Thursday. April 7, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Could Auburn Football target Roderick Robinson II choose the Tigers?

By Andrew StefaniakMay 12, 2022