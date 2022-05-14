Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's win over Alabama

There is always a little extra on the line when Auburn's rival Alabama comes to town.

The Tigers won the close game one by a score of 3-2. Auburn is close to securing a hosting spot in the postseason, and winning game one of this series is a great start.

Game one looked like your average Friday night game in the SEC, as it was a pitcher's duel from the first pitch to the last. Auburn did what they needed to be able to head home with a win. Sometimes the best wins in SEC play are the scrappy wins where you fight tooth and nail to score runs.

John Armstrong dominates Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Auburn has been looking for more help out of the bullpen besides Blake Burkhalter and Carson Skipper, and John Armstrong answered the call-in game one. Armstrong was the first Tiger pitcher out of the bullpen, which came as a surprise since that usually is Skipper's role. He filled up the strike zone with his sinker slider tandem. Armstrong went 2.2 innings of shutout baseball striking out three Alabama hitters. He will hope his success follows him the rest of the way in the gauntlet of SEC play. Blake Burkhalter returns to SEC play Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Burkhalter made his return to SEC play in game one against the Crimson Tide and picked up his 12th save of the season. His fastball looked great with high velocity, sitting in the mid to upper 90s. Auburn is grateful their star reliever is back pitching as we head to the end of SEC play. Burkhalter will look to pick up more saves as the weekend series against Alabama continues. Tigers pick up clutch hits when they needed them most Grace Schinsing/Auburn Athletics Auburn only scored three runs in the game one victory over Alabama, but that proved to be enough on a night where the pitchers for both ball clubs were throwing well. Foster and Rambusch, both plated runs with two-out RBI base knocks in the bottom of the fifth inning. Carlson knocked in what ended up being the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Two out-base hits with runners in scoring position are something that helps you win close-ball games, and Auburn did just that in game one. Barnett throws well in absence of Mullins Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics Another week goes by, and there are still no significant updates on the health of Auburn starting pitcher Mullins, but Barnett has shined in his absence. He went 5.1 innings striking out four Alabama hitters. Barnett will look ahead to his matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats next weekend, hoping to continue his Friday night success.

Auburn will look to continue their success in all aspects of the game in game two of the three-game set with their cross-state rival. Trace Bright will be on the mound for the Tigers in game two. Game two against Alabama will be played at 2:00 p.m. CT and can be found on the SEC Network.