Auburn baseball to host Louisiana Tech, Alabama for fall exhibitions

AUBURN – Coming off its second College World Series appearance in the last three postseasons, Auburn baseball will host Louisiana Tech and Alabama in a pair of fall exhibitions at Plainsman Park.

The Tigers will take on the Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. CT and the Crimson Tide Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Both contests will be open to the public. Additional information will be made available closer to the dates of the games.

Auburn baseball begins fall practice at Plainsman Park Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Auburn Daily will be at both games to provide updates and analysis.

