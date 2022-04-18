Skip to main content
Auburn baseball remains in the top 20 after the series loss at Mississippi State

Auburn baseball remains in the top 20 after the series loss at Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers are still a top 20 team this week according to D1Baseball.

Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

The Auburn Tigers are still a top 20 team this week according to D1Baseball.

The Auburn Tigers are ranked 19 in this week's D1Baseball poll. 

They did not see much of a slip from their ranking at 17 last week despite losing two of the three games in Starkville, Mississippi this weekend against the Bulldogs. A strong outing by Joseph Gonzolez prevented the series sweep by Mississippi State and allowed Auburn to return home with one win from the weekend. 

Auburn is one of five teams from the SEC that are found on this week's rankings. Tennesee remains at the top spot, followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks at four, Georgia is 14, Auburn is 19, and LSU is ranked at 22. 

The NCAA Baseball Twitter account tweeted out the rankings Monday afternoon. 

Here is this week's top 25. 

1. Tennessee 

2. Oregon State 

3. Oklahoma State 

4. Arkansas 

5. Miami 

6. Southern Miss 

7. Stanford 

8. Virginia Tech 

9. Texas Tech 

10. Texas

11. Virginia 

12. Gonzaga 

13. UCLA 

14. Georgia 

15. Connecticut 

16. Louisville 

17. Texas State 

18. Notre Dame 

19. Auburn 

20. Oregon 

21. TCU 

22. LSU 

23. Dallas Baptist 

24. Maryland 

25. Georgia Southern

The Tigers host South Carolina this weekend at Plainsman Park for a three-game series. After this weekend, Auburn will travel to Knoxville to battle the top-ranked team in the country in a three-game series against the Tennesee Volunteers. Then, Butch Thompson and his team will face the fourth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at Plainsman Park. 

