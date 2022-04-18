Auburn baseball remains in the top 20 after the series loss at Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers are ranked 19 in this week's D1Baseball poll.

They did not see much of a slip from their ranking at 17 last week despite losing two of the three games in Starkville, Mississippi this weekend against the Bulldogs. A strong outing by Joseph Gonzolez prevented the series sweep by Mississippi State and allowed Auburn to return home with one win from the weekend.

Auburn is one of five teams from the SEC that are found on this week's rankings. Tennesee remains at the top spot, followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks at four, Georgia is 14, Auburn is 19, and LSU is ranked at 22.

The NCAA Baseball Twitter account tweeted out the rankings Monday afternoon.

Here is this week's top 25.

1. Tennessee

2. Oregon State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Arkansas

5. Miami

6. Southern Miss

7. Stanford

8. Virginia Tech

9. Texas Tech

10. Texas

11. Virginia

12. Gonzaga

13. UCLA

14. Georgia

15. Connecticut

16. Louisville

17. Texas State

18. Notre Dame

19. Auburn

20. Oregon

21. TCU

22. LSU

23. Dallas Baptist

24. Maryland

25. Georgia Southern

The Tigers host South Carolina this weekend at Plainsman Park for a three-game series. After this weekend, Auburn will travel to Knoxville to battle the top-ranked team in the country in a three-game series against the Tennesee Volunteers. Then, Butch Thompson and his team will face the fourth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks at Plainsman Park.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube