Auburn baseball deals with injuries as they prepare for #3 Arkansas

Compounding that pressure is the availability of starting pitcher Hayden Mullins and closer Blake Burkhalter. Mullins, who left Friday’s Game one against Tennessee after only 1.2 innings with a forearm injury, is not expected to be available this weekend.

He’s previously dealt with strains to the flexor mass in the pitching arm, a collection of muscles and tendons that connect the elbow to the wrist. Flexor mass strains are sometimes precursors to ulnar collateral ligament tears in the elbow, an injury that requires season-ending Tommy John surgery and 12+ months of rehabilitation – trying to return too quickly can put stress on the surrounding structures and result in damage to the UCL.

Mullins is scheduled to receive further testing during the week to diagnose the exact issue and develop a treatment plan. Closer Blake Burkhalter is questionable for the weekend series, with a hamstring strain also suffered in Game one, and a decision will be made about his availability on Thursday after practice. He was reportedly playing catch on Tuesday, and is considered 50/50 for inclusion on the weekend roster.

With Mullins expected to miss the weekend series, that Friday night start is expected to come down to Mason Barnett. Lefty Tommy Sheehan was the first on in relief of Mullins, throwing 2.1 innings in short notice with no hits, no runs, and only two walks, but Barnett’s considered the “fourth starter” by the coaching staff and is someone they trust on the bump.

Over the last four midweek games, he’s allowed only four runs on thirteen hits, with 24 strikeouts to 8 walks in 17 innings. I’d expect Barnett to start with Sheehan designated as a “piggyback” if the outing goes shorter than expected – Barnett hasn’t recorded an out in the 6th in any of his starts this year, with an average depth of start of only 4.2 innings.