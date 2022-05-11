Skip to main content
Five takeaways from Auburn baseball's midweek win vs Troy

Auburn sweeps the season series over the Troy Trojans.

Auburn played a great all-around game in their midweek win over the Troy Trojans. The Tigers won by a score of 11-4 and will look to take this success with them into their weekend matchup with their cross state rival the Crimson Tide of Alabama. The Tigers succeeded in all aspects of the game tonight whether it be hitting, fielding, or pitching. Auburn has won 11 of their 12 midweeks games which will go a long way to help the Tigers host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Bats come alive in Auburn's blowout victory

The Auburn bats exploded to score double-digit runs with 17 hits. Tigers had eight of the nine starters tally a base hit, and five players had a multi-hit game. The one long ball of the game came off the bat of Sonny DiChiara. The one knock on Auburn's game against Troy would be that they struck out nine times. In SEC play, that will come back to haunt you and leave lots of players stranded on base. The Tigers will look to keep the bats warm against Alabama this weekend. 

Jordan Armstrong has a respectable outing

Jordan Armstrong started on the mound for the Tigers, where he went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits as well as three earned runs. Armstrong struck out two in the outing. He threw 58 pitches, with 36 of them being strikes. His slider looked good in this midweek game against Troy, and he was able to locate it. This was Armstrong's best outing in a while. He looked like the guy we saw earlier in the year. Armstrong has a funky arm action that makes it tough on hitters, so it would be great for the Tigers if he could be a reliable arm down the home stretch of the season. If Armstrong continues to throw like he did tonight, he could see a more significant role in SEC play and the postseason.

Bullpen looks good with great run support

There is nothing better than coming into pitch when your team has a big lead, and all of the relief pitchers were granted that luxury in this midweek matchup with Troy. Konner Copeland, Chase Isbell, and Brooks Fuller all had great outings. They each struck out a batter and did not allow any runs. Auburn is still looking to find more reliable arms out of the bullpen in SEC games, and all three of these relievers showed that it could be one of them in the win over Troy. The bullpen will look to take their success from the midweek game into the weekend. 

Mason Land shines in midweek start

Mason Land started his second game of the season and smashed two hits in five at-bats. Land had an RBI and scored a run. He also made some terrific plays in the outfield to help the pitching staff. It is still to be seen if Land will start this weekend against Alabama, but if he does, he will be bringing some confidence from a multi-hit midweek game with him.

Blake Burkhalter makes first appearance since Tennessee series

Auburn star closer Blake Burkhalter pitches in his first game since injuring his hamstring in the series opener against Tennessee. Burkhalter looked good. His velocity looked the same, which is a good sign for a pitcher coming off a hamstring injury. Burkhalter will hope to make multiple appearances this weekend to close out some games against Alabama.

The Tigers will play host to Alabama who makes the trip from Tuscaloosa to the Plains. The first game of the three-game set with Alabama will played at 7:30 CT and can be found on the SEC Network.

