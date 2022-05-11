Five takeaways from Auburn baseball's midweek win vs Troy

Jordan Armstrong started on the mound for the Tigers, where he went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits as well as three earned runs. Armstrong struck out two in the outing. He threw 58 pitches, with 36 of them being strikes. His slider looked good in this midweek game against Troy, and he was able to locate it. This was Armstrong's best outing in a while. He looked like the guy we saw earlier in the year. Armstrong has a funky arm action that makes it tough on hitters, so it would be great for the Tigers if he could be a reliable arm down the home stretch of the season. If Armstrong continues to throw like he did tonight, he could see a more significant role in SEC play and the postseason.