No. 9 Auburn Guns for Sunday Sweep vs. No. 3 LSU after Saturday Win
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 9 Auburn turned in a total team effort in a 4-2 win over No. 3 LSU, securing the series in front of the second straight record crowd of 7,231 at Plainsman Park Saturday night.
BOX SCORE: Auburn 4, LSU 2
The Tigers (25-10, 8-6 SEC) scored four runs in the middle innings and held LSU (31-5, 10-4 SEC) to a season low in runs to win its fourth conference series of the season.
“(LSU) is a heck of a ballclub,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “We had to be on our P’s and Q’s and pass the baton amazingly tonight. I think we have been through enough. Us getting kicked in the teeth a few times and failing a few times in moments, you can kind of either go put your head in the sand or you can grow and learn, adjust, and get more comfortable being uncomfortable in those moments.
"There has been some growth from being through some challenges with that. That’s what I am taking away. That’s a good sign. Keeping them to two runs, you are going to have to win the critical and vulnerable moments. Somebody is going to have to make a pitch, and tonight, to our guys’ credit, we did.”
Cade Fisher (1-0) earned his first win in an Auburn uniform, turning in a season-high 5.0 innings while holding LSU to a run on three hits with one walk and a season-high six strikeouts.
“It was great. It was something I have been working for all year, and I’m glad I got to go and do what I did today,” Fisher said. “It was just something I have been working for, and I’m glad it showed.”
Offensively, LSU outhit Auburn eight hits to seven, but the Tigers got two runs on three doubles in the fourth and a big two-out, two-run homer from Eric Snow in the fifth to account for the four runs. The home run was Snow’s fifth of the season.
“We have kind of worked on the same thing that Gabe (Gross) has set out for us since day one. That is to have at-bat after at-bat and put pitches in the pitcher,” Snow said. “On the double, I just saw a pitch I could handle and put a good swing on it.
"Next at-bat, I had seen a bunch of fastballs all series already, and I promised Gabe I would go up there and sit soft for once. I was able to get a pitch over the plate and put a good swing on it.”
LSU started the scoring with a solo homer from Steven Milan in the second inning, but Fisher responded to retire the next six batters he faced, including three strikeouts.
The visiting Tigers threatened by loading the bases on two hit batters and a walk in the fourth, but Fisher left them loaded with his fifth strikeout.
“Being able to get out of the bases loaded deal on his own was huge for us,” Thompson added of Fisher. “I just hope he keeps growing. I feel like he is hard to hit if we can get in the strike zone. We’ve let him work through some of this stuff, and we were rewarded for that tonight.”
After LSU starter Anthony Eyanson faced the minimum through his first three innings, Auburn took the lead with two runs on three doubles in the fourth. Snow got things going with a double to left center, and Ike Irish tied the game with a double over the head of leftfielder Derek Curiel. Cooper McMurray jumped on the next pitch and gave Auburn the lead with a double to right center.
LSU didn’t record a hit from the third through sixth inning but started the seventh with a leadoff single. The visiting Tigers proceeded to load the bases for the second time with another single and a walk, but Ryan Hetzler entered in relief of John Armstrong, who worked 1.2 innings, and recorded a flyout to center on four pitches to escape the jam.
LSU cut its deficit to two with three singles in the eighth, but Hetzler buckled down and retired the last five batters he faced, including the top four hitters in the visitor’s lineup, to end the game and earn his fourth save of SEC play.
The series finale between the two teams is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.